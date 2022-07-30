LPBW’s Amy Roloff shares the sweet encounter with someone from her past that made her day

Amy encountered a former student’s mom who recognized her after many years. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff was in for a sweet surprise this week when one of her former student’s moms recognized her.

Fans of LPBW may remember that Amy was once a preschool teacher, a job that she took very seriously and enjoyed for many years.

Eventually, Amy gave up teaching and has pursued other personal and professional endeavors, including public speaking, and her successful business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

During a recent day out, Amy shared an experience that brought a huge smile to her face.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her encounter with a former student’s mom who happened to recognize her from many years ago.

“Hi, I just got out of the grocery store,” Amy began her video. “This woman came up to me and she said, “Hey, Teacher Amy!” I thought, ‘Teacher Amy?’ I haven’t taught preschool in so long.”

Amy Roloff shares encounter with former student’s mom that ‘made’ her day

“Anyway, she came and told me that I had taught her daughter and her daughter is a chemical engineer now, working up in Seattle,” Amy continued. “I mean, I miss teaching so much and for her to come up to me after all of these years to say that… I don’t know.”

“It just… it just kind of made my day! So, with that, I hope you all have a good day today!”

Amy added text boxes above her head, explaining her thoughts on the encounter. The first read, “Teaching… I miss it. Taught preschool years ago.” A second box read, “I remember her daughter but I forgot to ask her what her daughter’s name is.”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

And lastly, Amy added, “For her to come up to [me] after all these years just made my day. Hope y’all have a good day.”

Amy filming for new season of Little People, Big World

Amy recently let it slip that she was filming for a new season of LPBW, much to viewers’ delight. “

Well, all I can tell you right now is that we are filming,” Amy revealed during an Instagram Live video alongside her BFF Lisa.

Although she wasn’t able to provide many details, Amy shared, “Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season. But, stay tuned. Like it has been in the past, with whatever we’re filming, if the season does come out, it may not come out until like March or April.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.