LPBW’s Amy Roloff pens sweet tribute to Chris Marek for his 60th birthday

Amy penned a sweet tribute to Chris for his 60th birthday. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff paid tribute to her husband, Chris Marek, on his 60th birthday in the form of a sweet social media tribute.

Amy and Chris have been enjoying married life since tying the knot last August on Roloff Farms.

On last season’s LPBW, the couple continued to spend more time with Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Over the past couple of seasons, Chris has grown quite fond of his wife’s ex-husband, sparking curiosity among LPBW viewers, who have wondered about Chris’ motives.

Some LPBW viewers felt that Chris was trying too hard to please Matt or might have been using Amy as a way to get to Matt and all of the perks of Roloff Farms.

Despite the backlash, Amy began to come around to the idea of spending more time with her ex-husband and his girlfriend, but never fully committed to the idea, while Chris saw nothing wrong with it.

Amy and Chris might not see eye-to-eye on everything, but their love for each other is obvious.

Amy Roloff dedicates post to husband Chris Marek for his 60th birthday

Chris recently celebrated his 60th birthday and Amy took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute dedicated to her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Chris, today I celebrate You. 🎉♥️Happy 60th Birthday,” Amy began her caption. “To say you changed my life is an understatement. You let me be me and yet I continue to learn and grow within myself to continue to strive to be my best. You’re my partner today and riding into the sunset. You’re my love and my friend.”

Amy, who recently revealed that she legally hyphenated her surname, continued to laud Chris, appreciating all of the time they spend together, particularly on adventures such as bird-watching, riding motorcycles, playing games with friends, and taking walks together.

She concluded her caption, “I celebrate you because you’re an awesome man and I’m happy you chose me and you’re a part of my life. Happy 60th Birthday babe! 🎉🎈🏍😘. I love you so much 😘♥️😘.”

LPBW fans wish Chris a Happy Birthday

Amy’s 1.4 million followers headed to the comments section of the post to wish Chris a happy birthday, including her daughters-in-law, Isabel and Audrey Roloff.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy also divulged in the comments section that she had a surprise 60th birthday bash for Chris, writing, “I’m so glad you were totally surprised at your 60th surprised birthday party I threw for you 😂,” seemingly joking that Chris wasn’t surprised at all.

Since Amy recently let it slip that she’s currently filming for a new season of LPBW, perhaps viewers will get to see Chris’ birthday party play out on TV.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.