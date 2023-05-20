LPBW’s Amy Roloff opens up about her infertility issues

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff opened up about her dream of becoming a mother and the struggles she faced to get there.

During a recent live video, Amy spilled the tea while chatting with her BFF, Lisa.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old mom of four revealed that while still married to Matt Roloff, she visited a fertility specialist after having trouble becoming pregnant, something she admits was always her “dream.”

“I was ill as a child for a number of years, and I’m not sure if that played into some of my infertility or why I didn’t have a regular cycle,” Amy shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Amy continued, “I’m not sure if being sick as a child for about four or five years had anything to do with it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The TLC star added that not being to track regular cycles added to her infertility issues.

LPBW star Amy Roloff says it was ‘difficult’ trying to get pregnant

“When we were trying to get pregnant and everything, it was hard, it was difficult,” Amy shared. “[Matt and I] tried for several years, I think. And my dream — my hope, I should say — was always to be a mom.”

“We went and saw a fertility specialist, and so I was given some shots and everything,” Amy told her listeners, noting that she was told that the fertility drugs also increased her chances of becoming pregnant with multiples.

“And that was really worrisome to me because, being a little person, I knew I would be able to carry one baby, but would I be able to carry two, to carry three?” Amy said.

As LPBW viewers know, Amy’s first pregnancy resulted in the birth of twins, her and Matt’s eldest sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, who recently celebrated their 33rd birthdays.

When Amy discovered she was pregnant with twins, instead of worrying, she told herself, “I can handle it. I’m capable.”

And she was right — Jeremy and Zach were delivered via C-section, and other than a two-week stay in the NICU due to being born at 36 weeks gestation, were relatively healthy.

Interestingly, although Jeremy and Zach are twins, Jeremy is average-sized, while Zach was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that Amy was born with. Also interesting to note is that Amy and Matt’s other two children, Molly and Jacob, are also of average height.

Amy has devoted much of her life to being a mother and is now a grandmother

Amy’s love of being a mother was evident in the early years on LPBW when all four kids were still living at home in the farmhouse on Roloff Farms. Amy split her time between teaching preschool, coaching soccer, and raising her kids.

These days, in addition to being blessed with four children, Amy is also a grandmother to seven.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have three children, Ember, Bode, and Radley; Zach and Tori Roloff also share three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah; and Jacob and Isabel Roloff have one child, a son named Mateo, named after Jacob’s father, Matt Roloff.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.