LPBW’s Amy Roloff is ‘over the moon’ thankful as she reflects on her ‘crazy’ year

Amy Roloff had a “crazy” year but also reflected on all that she has to be thankful for, moving into 2022. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff admittedly had a “crazy” year, but she’s ready to give it her all in 2022.

Amy surely has plenty to be thankful for this year, including marrying her husband Chris Marek and welcoming two new grandchildren to the Roloff family.

The 57-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share a festive pic and gave a message of encouragement to her followers.

In the pic, Amy sported a glittery silver top as she and Chris donned party hats, posed in front of their Christmas tree, and inside a life-size photo frame that said, “Happy New Year!”

LPBW star Amy Roloff reflects on 2021, going to give 2022 her ‘all’

“That’s all folks!” Amy captioned her pic. “It’s been a good year in a crazy year. I got married to this wonderful man – my friend and love.♥️.”

“And I became a grandma again for the 5th and 6th time. I’m over the moon thankful,” Amy added.

“Now 2022, I may not feel ready for ya but I’m going to give it my all 🙏🏻♥️😊. Happy New Year everyone,” Amy concluded her caption.

As most Little People, Big World fans are aware, Amy (and her ex-husband Matt Roloff) welcomed two more grandchildren in 2021.

Amy and Matt’s son Jeremy and his wife Audrey welcomed their third child, son Radley, in November 2021, and Jacob and his wife Isabel welcomed their first child, son Mateo, in December 2021.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek still have plenty to look forward to

The number of Roloff grandchildren will continue to expand this year, as Zach and Tori Roloff are expecting their third child this spring.

Last year, Amy and Chris shared plenty of firsts as a couple, ending the year with celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife.

After tying the knot on the farm, Amy and Chris waited a few months before they took off to Hawaii for their honeymoon, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Since Amy and Chris have tied the knot, the LPBW star admitted that their lives together have been “better than ever.”

Amy expressed that “love comes at any point” and was hopeful that her fans would realize her and Chris’ marriage is the real deal, despite former marriages or their ages.

This was Chris’ first marriage (at age 59) and Amy’s second marriage, after divorcing her first husband, Matt Roloff, in 2016.

Amy shared, “I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me — and a first for him — that love comes at any point in your life.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.