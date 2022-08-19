LPBW’s Amy Roloff addresses rumors she split from husband Chris Marek

Amy cleared the air about rumors that she and her husband Chris Marek split. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World viewers questioned whether Amy Roloff split from her husband Chris Marek after she was spotted solo at a wedding recently.

Amy and Chris are coming up on their one-year anniversary as they tied the knot on August 28, 2021, on Roloff Farms before 146 of their closest friends and family members.

The newly married couple recently celebrated Chris’ 60th birthday marked by a surprise party that Amy threw for her husband.

Luckily, Amy was able to spend some time with Chris for his birthday before she headed out of town to visit her family in her home state of Michigan.

Amy was in the Great Lake State for a few days to attend a family member’s wedding and got to visit with her 92-year-old father, Gordon Knight, and visit her mom, Patricia Knight’s burial place.

Amy shared the news on her Instagram recently in a carousel post that she captioned, “In Michigan for just a few days but so worth it to visit with my Dad, be with family and celebrate the marriage of my nephew and wife’s marriage. God is good and I’m so thankful I got to come. Now I’m ready to get back to Chris ♥️. Summers not over yet 🤗.”

LPBW star Amy Roloff heads to Michigan without Chris Marek, prompts breakup rumors

Some of Amy’s 1.4 million followers noticed that Chris was absent in the photos, as well as Amy mentioning “getting back to” Chris in her caption, and wondered if there was trouble in paradise.

One fan asked, “Beautiful photos where is Chris? Xxx,” while another asked the LPBW star, “Amy, where did you leave Chris?”

“Amy how come Chris is not with you?” another fan asked.

Amy noticed the comments asking where Chris was and took to the comments herself to explain.

Amy explains why Chris didn’t join her in Michigan

“I know many of you asked where Chris was,” Amy wrote. “We both took the time to visit each of our families so he was visiting his family in Idaho. It is all a good thing. We’re thankful we each got to take the time to visit family.”

It looks as though Amy and Chris are doing just fine, and the couple simply split up their visits with their families who live in different states.

