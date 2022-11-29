LPBW: Zach Roloff worries son Jackson will struggle when he realizes he’s different from average-height peers

Zach is concerned that his son Jackson may struggle when he realizes he is short-statured. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World set out to change how people view dwarfism since the show’s start in 2006.

This article contains spoilers from the Tuesday, November 29 episode of Little People, Big World.

Zach Roloff, like his parents Matt and Amy Roloff, is a little person, as are his and Tori’s three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Zach and the kids were all born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism that results in an average-sized trunk but short limbs. It occurs in approximately 1 in 25,000 live births.

In Tuesday’s episode, Zach opens up about Jackson not yet realizing that he’s different from most others due to his shorter stature.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Zach and Tori received a visit from their friends, Mikey and Jess Witous, who are also little people and have a dwarf son, Michael, who is Jackson’s age.

LPBW spoiler: Zach Roloff worries Jackson will struggle when he realizes he’s different

While Jackson and Michael played together, Zach pointed out that it’s likely the last year before the kids will become aware of who they are.

“It is just a thought I had when I watched them playing, and like, the older they get, they’re gonna start realizing that the world maybe looks at them differently or that they are different,” Zach confesses. “[Jackson is] unaware of who he is, and next summer could be different.”

Tori notes during her and Zach’s confessional that it’s their job as parents to protect their kids’ innocence as long as possible.

Zach shares that he realized his own identity earlier than Jackson, likely because he didn’t have the confidence that his son has.

“Jackson, I just think he has a stronger confidence about himself,” Zach adds. “That, uh, might just burst his bubble even more. Or, I’ve also seen dwarves that never lose [their confidence]. … I hope he doesn’t lose it.”

Zach and Tori Roloff instill confidence and resilience to prepare their kids to face challengs

Zach admits that he doesn’t feel there is one particular way to prepare children to take on the world, knowing they’re different. Zach and Tori agree that instilling confidence and resilience in their kids will prepare Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah for any challenges they’ll face.

Like his dad Zach, Jackson has already undergone surgery as a young child. As LPBW viewers watched last season, Jackson had surgery on his legs to correct the bowing. The results of his surgery will be gradual, and although it was a painful one, Jackson took it in stride.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.