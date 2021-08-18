LPBW: Zach Roloff sets weight lifting record, wife Tori Roloff proudly gushes over her husband

Tori Roloff bragged about her husband Zach Roloff setting a weight lifting record. Pic credit: TLC

Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World set a new record for squatting in his weight class and his wife Tori bragged about his efforts.

Tori Roloff is one proud wife, sharing that Zach has been working hard behind the scenes to reach his peak weight on the barbell squat.

The 30-year-old mom of two proudly took to Instagram to share her husband’s accomplishments.

Zach Roloff sets unofficial weight lifting record

Tori shared a video showing Zach working his way up to his peak weight, starting with 355 pounds, then moving up to 370 pounds, then 382 pounds, before graduating to 390 pounds.

Tori shared in the video that Zach accomplished his lift “raw,” meaning he did it without any belts, wraps, or lifting aids.

Zach is in the 123-pound weight class, and according to Tori’s video, the current record for that weight class is 380 pounds, making Zach an unofficial champion.

Zach and Tori’s kids, Jackson and Lilah, had front-row seats for their dad’s event and cheered him on along the way, as did Tori, and Zach’s coaches.

Tori Roloff bragged about Zach’s accomplishment

“@zroloff07 won’t brag about himself so I’ll do it for him!!” Tori told her followers of her modest husband, Zach.

“He has been working so hard with @peakptlo to reach his peak! Today he set an unofficial record of 390 pounds squat!! Wow. I am so proud of my man. So impressive. I can’t even lift the bar!!” Tori continued.

“He started with the goal of being able to pick up his kids more easily and now he can pick up 11 Jackson’s at once. Love you babe uh! Congrats! Thank you to @kabukistrength for helping us make this happen!!!” Tori concluded her caption.

Tori couldn’t contain her excitement and pride and even challenged her fans in the comments, writing, “***390 pounds is THREE TIMES HIS BODY WEIGHT!!*** You try that!!!!!”

Tori continued her praise in the comments. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

The LPBW star doesn’t let dwarfism hold him back

Zach learned from his parents Matt and Amy Roloff not to let his dwarfism get in the way of his dreams. Zach was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism his mom Amy and kids Jackson and Lilah were born with.

Zach’s dad Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a degenerative form of dwarfism, which has caused Matt numerous surgeries, adaptive equipment, and hospitalizations over his lifetime.

The 31-year-old TLC star recently took his son Jackson on a solo trip from Oregon to California which he called an “epic road trip adventure.”

On the season finale of LPBW, fans watched as Zach cleared out his family’s old camping site on the farm and took Jackson camping for the first time.

Zach has continued to set an example for Jackson and Lilah, as his parents set for him, showing them that hard work pays off.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.