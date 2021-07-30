LPBW: Zach Roloff details ‘epic road trip adventure’ with son Jackson

Zach Roloff took his son Jackson on an “epic road trip adventure” recently. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff recently took his son, Jackson, on an “epic road trip adventure” and shared the details with his fans.

Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, love to take adventures with their kids, Jackson and Lilah and share them with their followers.

Zach recently returned from a road trip from his home state of Oregon to California, where he visited his grandparents, Ron and Peggy.

Ron and Peggy, Matt Roloff’s parents, recently suffered some “serious medical challenges,” so some of the family decided to drive up to be with them while they underwent some procedures.

Zach and Jackson Roloff visited California

Zach and Jackson were two of the Roloff family members to make the trek to California to visit Ron and Peggy, and Zach chronicled their trip for his fans.

Including several pics of the trip, Zach captioned his post, “Jackson and I recently had [an] epic road trip adventure and [I] decided to finally post about it. We road tripped down to Grass Valley CA for a quick visit with my grandparents, Jackson’s great grandparents.”

“Drove down on Friday, came back on Sunday and slept in the car both ways. Not many 4 year olds can rally like that but Jackson’s not like many 4 year olds.. this trip proved that again,” Zach continued.

“We made an epic detour coming back and found a cool active fire tower with Fireman Bob reporting the fires on Mt Shasta and in the area. I love road trips and small towns, takes me back to what seems like simpler times,” Zach concluded.

Zach’s pics showed himself and Jackson as they posed in front of landmarks, stopped for breakfast at a restaurant along the way, and even showed their makeshift bed in the back of their minivan.

LPBW stars Amy and Tori Roloff commented on Zach’s post

Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, and wife Tori both commented on the post. “Sounds like a great time. Awesome memories,” Amy wrote.

Tori simply commented, “Best dad ever.”

In another pic, Zach and his dad Matt posed with Ron and Peggy, and Zach and Jackson were sure to stop and pose in front of both signs that read, “Oregon welcomes you” and “Welcome to California.”

In last week’s episode of LPBW, Zach put his farmhand skills to good use when he cleared out a campsite on the farm and “unearthed a piece of history” for the Roloff grandkids to enjoy.

Although Zach and Tori have talked about eventually moving onto the farm to raise their family, they’re “not in a rush” to do so.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.