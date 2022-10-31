LPBW: Watch the moment Zach and Tori Roloff find out their third child’s gender

Zach documented Tori’s C-section for Season 24 of LPBW. Pic credit: TLC

In a home video shared by Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff learn the gender of their third child as Tori gives birth.

Season 24 of LPBW is just around the corner, and as it approaches, preview clips have continually popped up online.

A recent video shared by Us Weekly shows Zach capturing the moment that he and Tori learned they were having another son. Tori underwent a C-section, and she and Zach chose not to find out the baby’s gender ahead of the birth.

As Tori went into the operating room for her epidural, Zach waited outside and recorded from his cell phone before he was allowed to enter the room.

The footage shows Tori lying on the operating table with the sheet in front of her as doctors worked to perform her C-section. Doctors repeatedly reminded Tori they were “almost there” as she looked nervously and excitedly at Zach’s camera.

As Tori groaned, she was reminded that she would feel a “lot of pressure” before a nurse noted that the baby was in the breech position. Breech position means that the baby is upside-down in utero, feet-first.

Zach Roloff documents the moment he and Tori Roloff discover baby #3’s gender

As the doctor held up the baby over the sheet, they let Zach take a look and determine the gender of baby number three.

“It’s a boy! It’s a boy! It’s a boy!” Zach excitedly exclaimed as Tori got emotional and began to cry.

Afterward, video footage of Tori and Zach during a confessional played.

“We were pretty stoked that it was a boy,” Tori admitted, with Zach adding, “Yeah, we were pretty stoked.” Tori noted they were “trying to be chill” but said she started crying, and Zach yelled, finding it hard to contain his excitement.

Tori was surprised Josiah was a dwarf, but Zach wasn’t

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach and Tori welcomed their third child, son Josiah Luke Roloff, on April 30, 2022, two weeks ahead of his due date.

Taking to Instagram, Tori announced the news and, in her caption, wrote, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!” as Josiah arrived just days before his mom’s birthday, which falls on May 3.

Josiah is a dwarf like his older siblings, Jackson and Lilah, as well as his dad Zach, and grandparents, exes Amy and Matt Roloff.

Tori admitted that she felt her and Zach’s third child would be average-sized, so his dwarfism surprised her. “I was convinced that this baby was, like, average height,” she said after Josiah’s arrival.

However, Zach wasn’t shocked at all. “I was not surprised, I didn’t even care if it was average-sized or a dwarf,” he said. “I just knew I was right, so I was like, ‘Boom!'”

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.