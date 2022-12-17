LPBW viewers slam Zach and Tori Roloff for complaining about parenting

LPBW viewers think Zach and Tori overplay their duties as parents. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff expressed their frustrations regarding parenting, but Little People, Big World viewers think they take their complaining too far.

LPBW fans were introduced to Tori during Season 10 of the long-running TLC series when she and Zach began dating.

Tori and Zach tied the knot in 2015 and have since welcomed three children: 5-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah, and 7-month-old Josiah.

During the most recent episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach had a sit-down discussion about their hectic life as parents and how tough it’s been, especially since Josiah hasn’t been sleeping much.

Their conversation quickly turned into an argument when Tori accused Zach of not giving her any credit. Tori expressed that her feelings were hurt because she felt as though Zach didn’t appreciate her efforts, including feeding the kids, getting them to and from school, and putting Josiah down for his naps.

Tori complained that she was exhausted and “burnt out,” but LPBW viewers didn’t feel that her and Zach’s complaints were justified.

Little People, Big World viewers bash Tori and Zach Roloff for complaining about parenting

In the comments section of a YouTube clip of the segment, LPBW viewers sounded off.

One viewer sided with Tori and felt as though Zach was to blame for not doing enough around the house to help Tori and wrote, “Sounds like he’s not doing sheeeeet to help her raise those kids day to day. He could at least go out and get a job to support them if he doesn’t wanna be hands on when at home.”

Another YouTube commenter compared Zach to his dad, Matt Roloff, and expressed, “Zack is definitely his dads son [just saying].”

One critic called Tori a “complainer” and Zach “lazy.”

One critic told Tori to “get over it,” noting that this is typical of life with young children. Another accused them of not working outside of filming for LPBW and seemingly didn’t feel sorry for them with their comment, which read, “Boo hoo.”

What do Tori and Zach Roloff do outside of parenting and filming for LPBW?

Parenting three young children is a job in itself, but what else do Zach and Tori do to earn an income besides filming for LPBW?

Zach once worked as the tour guide at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season but recently revealed that he has “no interest” in helping on the farm anymore. Tori is a former school teacher and still works part-time as a photographer in her spare time.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.