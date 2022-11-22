News LPBW viewers slam Matt Roloff’s farmhouse rental: ‘No one is going to pay that price’

Matt listed the Roloff Farms farmhouse for rent, and LPBW fans gave their opinions. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram With Matt and Amy Roloff’s former farmhouse currently available to rent, Little People, Big World fans weighed in, and many don’t think it’s worth the price. As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Matt’s short-term farmhouse rental has been remodeled and is ready for its first guests.

After listing the north side of Roloff Farms for sale in May 2022, Matt had a change of heart. Instead, he removed the listing from the market and is offering his and Amy’s former home for rent.

The 5,300-square foot home boasts a pool, in-ground hot tub, two game rooms, and views of Roloff Farms’ 109 sprawling acres.

The home has been completely remodeled and is fully furnished, with a price tag of $1,141 per night with a three-night minimum stay.

LPBW fans took to Reddit after seeing the listing and gave their two cents regarding what the home offers and whether they felt it was worth the asking price.

Little People, Big World fans bash Matt Roloff’s farmhouse rental price

The thread included a photo of ITrip Vacations’ Instagram listing, and LPBW viewers took to the comments section to sound off, where many felt Matt’s rental is overly priced and doesn’t have much to offer.

Pic credit: u/Yosoymad/Reddit

One LPBW viewer mentioned another TLC show about little people, 7 Little Johnstons, and felt the home would make a good place for their family to film. Other than that, however, they said the property has “too much forbidden land for the average renter in the middle of Oregon.”

As mentioned in the listing, although the farm and its amenities are visible from the rental home, none are accessible to guests.

Another critic called Matt a “dumba**” for not cutting his family members a deal on the north side of the farm. As LPBW fans know, twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff each threw their hat in the ring to make a bid on the property, but neither of their offers was satisfactory, according to Matt. Their disagreements have since led to tension among the Roloff family.

The Roloffs’ family portrait hangs at the base of the staircase in the rental. Pic credit: itrip.net

Pointing out the large family portrait at the base of the staircase — which includes Matt, Amy, and their four kids during happier times — another LPBW fan sarcastically commented, “I love the massive family photo in the foyer… like that would be a gut punch every time you saw it… since the family isn’t on great terms and definitely not together like that anymore.”

“Matt and [Caryn] must think this place is Graceland and some iconic home that people are dying to come stay at. Sorry Matt, no one is going to pay that price,” complained another Redditor, pointing out the limited access to the farm’s amenities.

Pic credit: u/Yosoymad/Reddit

Matt pulled the farmhouse listing off the market after it sat for months without any offers. His initial asking price while it was still listed for sale was a whopping four million.

His hope with the “Plan B” rental is that “many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.