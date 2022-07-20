LPBW viewers praise Chris Marek as ‘best person’ on the show

Chris Marek has left a good impression on LPBW viewers. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff’s husband Chris Marek has left a good impression on Little People, Big World viewers, who recently lauded him as the “best person” on the show.

During the July 19 season finale of Little People, Big World, Amy and Chris invited Zach, Tori, and their kids over to spend some time together.

Chris wanted to do something special for Zach and Tori’s 5-year-old son Jackson. “I’ve been trying to find a way to connect with Jackson. He’s just such a good kid; he’s a character,” Chris revealed during a clip shared on TLC’s official Instagram.

Living the bachelor life until he tied the knot with Amy last summer, Chris admittedly doesn’t have much experience with children. In an attempt to connect with Jackson and give him something he could call his own at the house, Chris decided to buy a fish tank and a frog, which Jackson named Jet.

Zach and Tori appreciated Chris’ thoughtfulness, as did Jackson and LPBW viewers.

LPBW fans who watched the clip were impressed with Chris’ gesture and took to the comments section, where they praised his efforts towards Amy’s kids and grandkids.

Little People, Big World viewers applaud Chris Marek’s sweet gesture for Jackson

One LPBW viewer paid Chris a major compliment: “Chris is the best person on this show.”

“You’re a good guy Chris,” read another comment from one of Chris’ supporters.

More comments piled up, with one viewer sharing a personal experience involving meeting Chris and Amy last year: “I just love Chris! Saw them last pumpkin season and he’s just a genuinely nice human! They are absolutely great together!! Amy was so sweet talking to my kids… just good people.”

Another adoring fan echoed the sentiment: “Chris is [such] a nice guy!! Such a lovely couple!!”

Amy and Chris are still adjusting to newlywed life

Since getting married last August, Chris and Amy have shared how they’ve adapted to merging their lives as one.

“We’re ready to do whatever it takes to make this relationship great, knowing there’s gonna be ups and downs and roller coaster rides, but that’s part of being in a relationship!” Amy revealed last fall, just months after tying the knot with Chris.

The newlyweds recently shared their favorite things about being married. For Amy, it’s the little things: “Oh, I think just sharing the small moments together… you know, getting up in the morning, having a cup of coffee, what are you doing during the day, and you know, sharing a meal together. I mean, sometimes it’s a lot about the small moments.”

For his part, Chris is thankful for the richness that marriage has brought into his life. He shared, “And for me, life is just, uh, richer and more interesting sharing those day-to-day things and becoming closer with Amy’s family and grandkids. It’s just really added an extra element to my life that I never had before.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.