LPBW viewers don’t agree with Chris Marek replacing Zach Roloff as a tour guide during pumpkin season

Chris offered to become a tour guide for pumpkin season, but LPBW viewers don’t think it’s a good idea. Pic credit: TLC

With Zach Roloff no longer giving tours on the farm during pumpkin season, Chris Marek has stepped up and offered, but Little People, Big World viewers, don’t think he should.

In a clip from the most recent episode of LPBW, Amy and Chris join Matt and Caryn for dinner. During their conversation, the topic of Zach and Tori moving to Washington came up.

With Zach moving 45 minutes north of Roloff Farms, coupled with the tensions between himself and Matt after negotiations to buy the farm went south, Matt figured he would cut out the private tours, which Zach has historically handled as the tour guide.

“Zach usually handles the private tours, but with everything going on, I’m not expecting to see Zach very much,” Matt revealed during a solo confessional. “I’m disappointed that Zach and Jackson aren’t gonna be here … I mean it’s sad, but that’s where we are.”

Chris Marek offers to do wagon tours during pumpkin season amid Zach Roloff’s absence on the farm

Matt then revealed he was going to do away with private tours at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season since Zach didn’t want to be around the farm anymore. Instead, they’re going to focus on wagon tours at the farm.

That’s when Chris entered the conversation: “Do you still need somebody to do tours?” he asked Matt.

Matt seemed a bit shocked, asking, “You wanna be a tour guide?” Chris thought it would be “kind of fun” to help at the farm, a place he describes as having a “great, fun atmosphere.”

The clip, captioned, “Chris is stepping up to the plate as Roloff Farms’ newest pumpkin season tour guide!” was shared on TLC’s official Instagram Feed, where LPBW viewers took to the comments to weigh in. As it turns out, many LPBW viewers disagree with letting Chris do wagon tours during pumpkin season.

LPBW viewers don’t agree with Chris as a tour guide: It’s ‘not okay’

One viewer called Chris’ actions “wrong” and commented, “Chris is doing all the wrong things.. let’s cause some more drama or do you get paid to cause drama on the show? I rather watch the kids and all the babies grow up.” Another commenter agreed: “@kimberleyarnolddolls me too!! No more Chris!!”

Another fan of the show felt that Chris’ actions are detrimental to Amy moving past her divorce from Matt and insinuated that he tries to spend too much time with his wife’s ex-husband.

“Chris wanting to be a tour guide is not okay,” they wrote. “Like Amy is trying to grow and he’s hindering her with his relationship with Matt.”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

A similar comment read, “Chris needs to stop pushing Amy to go backwards. What’s up with that. Move on and stop with the Matt relationship.”

Amy has been skeptical about Chris’ friendship with Matt, but he simply views his wife’s ex as a friend. Last season, Chris admitted, “I’ve always [gotten] along fine with Matt, but you know, over time, we just kind of discovered that, you know, we have a lot in common. We talk the same language.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.