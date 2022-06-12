LPBW viewers call out Tori Roloff for her unsafe parenting in a scene from last week’s episode

Tori is under fire for putting Lilah in an unsafe spot during the last episode of LPBW. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World viewers aren’t happy with Tori Roloff’s parenting decision during last week’s episode.

The June 7 episode of LPBW, called We’re Gonna Pop Out That Baby, showed Matt Roloff visit his son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori in their new home in Battle Ground, Washington.

Matt Roloff visits Zach and Tori on latest episode of LPBW

When Matt arrived, Lilah was just waking up from a nap and was a bit grumpy. Tori brought Lilah into the kitchen, where Matt and Zach were gathered.

What happened next is what has LPBW viewers upset with Tori’s parenting choices. Tori sat Lilah on the kitchen island countertop before turning around to grab a snack for Lilah out of the pantry.

After Tori handed the snack to Lilah, she sat on a stool, crossed her arms, and turned to face the opposite direction to engage in conversation with Matt and Zach. The scene continued for a few minutes with Lilah, unattended, eating her snack atop the kitchen island.

LPBW viewers felt Tori’s decision was unsafe and took to a post on Reddit to sound off.

LPBW viewers upset with Tori Roloff for sitting Lilah on countertop unattended

“Who the heck leaves a toddler sitting on a counter? with their back turned? my heart was in my throat this whole scene. maybe Lilah just doesn’t move around but yikes!” wrote the creator of the thread, along with a screenshot of Lilah seated on the countertop as Tori turned around with her arms crossed.

In the comments section, one LPBW viewer wrote, “I had anxiety through that whole scene.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Others chimed in, with one viewer taking issue with the fact that Lilah’s size as a dwarf could have made a potential fall even scarier: “And shes so tiny! That would be a big fall for any toddler but especially an LP baby,” they wrote.

“I feel like putting your baby high up on the counter unattended is a huge no,” voiced another concerned LPBW fan. “Not trying to sound ‘holier than thou’ but it’s just common sense and an accident waiting to happen.”

Pic credit: u/pchandler45/Reddit

One viewer felt Tori didn’t tap into her motherly instincts and called out parents who allow their kids to sit on their countertops.

“A mother’s instinct typically would not [be] to turn away from the kid,” their comment read. “And why are parents now letting their kids sit all over kitchen counters/islands with grimy hands/feet and often while food is being prepped! I gag!”

Ironically, Tori recently gave an interview in which she talked about her parenting being scrutinized in the public eye. “I think that I’ve been judged every minute of my life for how I raise my kids and what I do,” Tori recently told Yahoo Life. And when it comes down to it, Tori doesn’t have time for her naysayers. She added, “I just can’t worry about what everyone else thinks.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.