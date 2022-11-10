LPBW viewers aren’t happy with Zach and Tori Roloff’s ‘entitled’ behavior this season

LPBW viewers had some choice words for Tori and Zach this season. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World viewers think Tori and Zach Roloff’s behavior has become “entitled” this season.

Season 24 of LPBW kicked off earlier this month, and the drama among the Roloff family continues to play out.

Zach and Tori uprooted their family from Oregon to Washington after negotiations with Matt Roloff to purchase the north side of the farm fell through.

The rift has extended into other relationships too – Zach and Tori aren’t speaking with Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, who has called the ordeal “painful.” And, as viewers watched this season, Zach and Tori don’t have any plans to introduce their newest child, son Josiah, to Caryn.

Following the Tuesday, November 8 episode of LPBW, disgruntled viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off regarding Zach and Tori’s behavior, which many of them have deemed “entitled.”

“The bitterness from Zach & tori has become unbearable to watch,” tweeted one LPBW viewer. “Their unwillingness to forgive & move on & continue to be bullies to Caryn who has done nothing but be nice to them just makes me mad.”

Little People, Big World viewers unhappy with Tori and Zach Roloff, label them ‘entitled.’

Another LPBW fan felt Tori and Zach were acting like “immature, entitled brats” and was upset that they flip-flopped when it came to wanting to purchase the farm.

Another viewer referred to Tori and Zach as “ungrateful, entitled slobs” and claimed they couldn’t watch them this season.

Another show fan wrote that Tori and Zach are “not nice people” and felt they were using their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah as leverage, calling them “terrible parents.”

Noting that exes Matt and Amy built the Roloff empire, another tweeter didn’t mince words when they called Zach an “entitled and privileged brat.”

Failed Roloff Farms negotiations caused division among the family

Matt feels that Caryn doesn’t deserve the blame Tori and Zach have thrown her way. Although they haven’t disclosed what went down behind closed doors, LPBW viewers know that Zach and Tori negotiating the purchase of the farm didn’t go well.

The failed business deal has caused a divide between Zach and his dad, and Amy has shown her support for her son, believing that Matt should have tried harder to keep the entire farm in the family.

When he couldn’t reach an agreement with Tori and Zach, Jeremy and his wife Audrey, Matt decided to list the farm for sale, only to pull it off the market a few months later.

Matt has changed his plans and will renovate and remodel the farmhouse to rent it out for staycations.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.