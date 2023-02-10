LPBW: Tori Roloff updates fans, says husband Zach Roloff handled brain surgery ‘like a rockstar’

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff had an emergency brain surgery this week, and his wife, Tori Roloff, says he handled it like a “rockstar.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt and Amy Roloff urged their fans and followers to pray for Zach before his surgery.

Zach has a ventriculoperitoneal shunt in his brain to alleviate pressure caused by an excess of cerebrospinal fluid.

When he began experiencing severe migraines, it was discovered that Zach’s shunt needed emergency revision surgery.

Following his operation, Tori took to her Instagram on Thursday to update her 1.9 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori shared two photos of Zach recovering in his hospital bed and a shot of the inside of the hospital. In one photo, Tori leaned over Zach’s bed to hold his hand.

Zach looked to be in good spirits, despite his scary ordeal, and delivered two thumbs up from his bed as Tori snapped his pic.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…” Tori’s caption began. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

Tori thanked their friends and family for offering to help and shouted out Zach’s neurosurgical team for being “attentive” to his needs.

Tori also gave a special shoutout to Zach’s mom, Amy, for caring for their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, so she could be with Zach in the hospital.

According to Tori, Zach handled his surgery like a champ. She said, “You’re a freaking bad a**, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Tori noted that she’ll be praying for Zach to have a quick and easy recovery and was hopeful that his surgery would alleviate his migraines.

She ended her caption by mentioning the Bible verse Jeremiah 17:14, which reads, “Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise.”

Tori shares an encouraging sentiment during Zach’s time in the hospital

On Thursday night, Tori shared another photo of the hospital on her Instagram Stories after receiving some questions from her fans. Tori noted that some of her followers asked if it was the view from Zach’s room.

She explained that it wasn’t and that during most of their time in the emergency room and ICU, the weather was “raining and miserable.”

Tori shared a photo from inside Zach’s hospital. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

However, she said that when she received the call that Zach was out of surgery and everything went as planned, she captured the shot as she walked back to his room.

“I felt like it was a sign that God was with us,” Tori wrote in her caption. “The sun came out and it was a beautiful new day.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.