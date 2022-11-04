LPBW: Tori Roloff talks being an average-sized mom to little people, stepping away from filming

Tori dished on being an average-sized mom raising three little people and her future on LPBW. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff got candid about the hardest part of being an average-sized mom raising three little people and the future of filming for Little People, Big World.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are now parents to three kids after welcoming their third child in April. Baby Josiah joined big siblings Jackson and Lilah, making the Roloffs a family of five.

Being a parent has its own set of challenges, and for Tori, being in the public eye, she has dealt with mom-shaming. On top of that, she’s dealt with the difficulties of parenting three dwarf children as an average-sized mom.

Tori recently took to her Instagram Stories to interact with her 1.8 million followers on the social media platform. Tori told her followers to “Ask away!” in a question box, and they obliged.

One curious fan wanted to know the hardest part for Tori as an average-sized mom raising her three children, who are all little people like their dad, Zach.

Tori admitted that never being able to relate to Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah is the hardest part of being their mom, noting that she can only ever sympathize with them but will never truly know what life is like for them as dwarves.

Tori Roloff opens up about parenting little people as an average-sized mom

When another fan asked Tori if she wished she could have had the chance to know how it is to raise average-sized children, she adamantly answered, “Absolutely not.”

“I’m obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I’d have it no other way,” Tori added.

Being in the public eye has its downfalls, as Tori has found out. A question from another follower addressed the mom-shaming she receives online and asked her how she deals with it.

Tori Roloff on mom-shaming, stepping away from filming LPBW

According to Tori, mom-shamers can be “so ridiculous” and she said she tries not to pay attention to the so-called “perfect parents.”

She added, “But it is hard when I feel like I have to defend myself with every little thing. All I know is I am doing my best, Tom.”

Little People, Big World is currently in its 24th season on TLC. Tori has been on the show since the early days when she and Zach began dating.

When it comes to filming for LPBW, Tori told her followers that, “Yes,” she’ll eventually step away from filming.

Last summer, Tori and Zach opened up about when they would stop filming for LPBW. Tori shared, “The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?’ I guess.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.