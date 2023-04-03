LPBW: Tori Roloff shuts down rumors she and husband Zach Roloff are separating

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is setting the record straight about her marriage to Zach Roloff.

Over the weekend, Tori and her two eldest children, Jackson and Lilah, enjoyed some pre-Easter fun at a local farm.

Tori and the kids made the 45-minute trek from Battle Ground, Washington, to Tualatin, Oregon, to visit Lee Farms.

Tori shared some photos on her Instagram feed from the fun-filled trip.

Despite the rain and hail, Jackson and Lilah had a blast, as evidenced by the carousel of photos.

Jackson and Lilah donned raincoats and held Easter baskets to find some Easter eggs and posed with the Easter bunny in another shot.

LPBW star Tori Roloff enjoys some pre-Easter fun with the kids

“A classic egg hunt in Oregon. 🌧️☀️❄️🐣🌷✝️,” Tori captioned her post. “Such a well spent psalm Sunday with friends at @leefarmsmarket !!”

Although Tori, Jackson, and Lilah had a blast together, Zach wasn’t in attendance, nor was their youngest son, Josiah.

Later in the weekend, Tori took to her IG Story, where she shared some more photos. Apparently, enough of Tori’s 1.9 million IG followers reached out to ask where Zach was for the trip that she felt she needed to explain why he was absent.

Tori explains why Zach was absent from the trip, confirms they aren’t separating

Tori shared a photo of Zach standing outside their home, staring at their shop that’s currently under construction as he stood in the muddy construction mess.

“Don’t worry,” Tori captioned her pic. “Zach and I aren’t seperating. I’m only losing him to this shop build. 🤣🤣🤣.”

Tori also noted why baby Josiah was missing out on the fun with his siblings.

Tori confirms that she and Zach’s marriage isn’t on the rocks. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori wrote, “@zroloff7 stayed home with the babe because it was hailing and raining.”

Will Tori and Zach appear on LPBW again?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach’s shop is close to completion. Last month, Tori shared photos of Zach and Jackson posing from the second story, seemingly giving away a clue that filming for Season 25 of LPBW is currently underway.

In the bottom corner of the photo, a boom mic was visible, likely indicating that TLC’s camera crews were present to capture some footage for LPBW.

If Tori and Zach are indeed filming for another season of LPBW, it may be their last — in December 2022, Tori told her IG fans and followers that she and Zach’s time on TLC is “coming to a close,” adding, “but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

TLC has yet to confirm whether viewers can expect another season of LPBW, so stay tuned to find out whether Tori, Zach, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah will continue to share their lives on the small screen.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.