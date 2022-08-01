LPBW: Tori Roloff shares updates on 3-month-old son Josiah, says he’s ‘finally sleeping’

Tori gave her fans an update on her and Zach’s newborn son, Josiah. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave her fans an update on her and Zach Roloff’s newest addition, 3-month-old Josiah Luke.

Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, Josiah, on April 30, arriving two weeks ahead of his due date.

Since Josiah joined big brother Jackson and big sister Lilah, Tori and Zach have been adjusting to their new life as a family of five.

Tori often takes to Instagram, sharing family updates with her 1.8 million followers.

Tori’s latest share came from an update, specifically on Josiah, who is now three months old.

“3 months!” Tori began her caption before providing updates on Josiah’s development and his personality beginning to bloom.

LPBW star Tori Roloff: Baby Josiah is ‘finally sleeping!’

“Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤, ” she continued. “He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼 Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣 Josiah doesn’t give away smiles easily though! 🤩 Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁 Love you sweet si si!! 🤍”

In the first photo Tori shared, Josiah lay on a monthly milestone blanket, with leaves signifying the 3-month mark, looking adorable in his one-piece outfit and sandals.

Tori propped Josiah on a chair for his next shot as he posed next to more milestone markers, this time in the form of wooden signs and posed for a close-up shot in the third slide, showing off his big, blue eyes and sticking out his tongue.

One of Tori’s followers was curious as to why Josiah’s tongue is often sticking out in his photos. Tori explained that it’s due to his achondroplasia diagnosis.

Tori explains one of Josiah’s achondroplasia traits to curious LPBW fan

“He’s adorable – does anyone know why his tongue is always out?” Tori’s follower asked. “Not a criticism just curious ❤️”

Tori explained, “A larger tongue is a characteristic of achondroplasia! He will grow into it. 🤗”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism. Josiah’s dad Zach, his siblings Jackson and Lilah, as well as his grandmother Amy Roloff, were also born with achondroplasia.

Last season, LPBW viewers watched as Tori and Zach discovered they were expecting their third LP baby.

During a confessional, Tori divulged, “I was really surprised to find out that our child had dwarfism. I was convinced that this baby was, like, average height.”

However, for his part, Zach wasn’t as shocked and confessed, “I was not surprised. I didn’t even care if it was average-sized or a dwarf. I just knew I was right, so I was like, ‘Boom!'”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.