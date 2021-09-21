LPBW: Tori Roloff shares the emotional moment she had to ‘walk away from’ son Jackson and cry in her car

Tori Roloff had to take a moment to collect herself and cried in her car because of her son Jackson. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an ordinary moment that turned emotional and forced her to “walk away from” her son Jackson and cry in her car.

Jackson Roloff is one of the stars of LPBW and viewers have come to love the preschooler for his adorable antics on the show.

Off-screen, Jackson is a pretty cool guy, too — his parents Tori and Zach Roloff dote on the four-year-old quite a bit on social media.

Jackson is a bright and witty kid, but even he has his moments that have his mom Tori admitting that she doesn’t know how to react.

Monday, September 20 was one of those days, and Tori detailed it in an Instagram post.

Tori shared a sweet pic of Jackson, who was holding a rabbit stuffed animal as he stood in a field of wildflowers, along with a caption that recounted their morning.

It ‘broke Tori’s heart’ to walk away from son Jackson Roloff

“This kid is so solid through and through that I think sometimes I forget he’s only 4,” Tori told her 1.6 million followers of Jackson.

Tori continued to dote on her and Zach’s eldest son, “He is so confident and sure of himself, and really never gives us a hard time. He never throws tantrums and he is constantly wanting to make everyone happy-especially mom and dad.”

“His disposition is so joyful and fun. But he’s only 4. He’s allowed to have off moments off hours off days,” Tori added.

Tori recounted the “rough” morning Jackson had while he was dropped off at preschool after a fun and eventful weekend.

“We had a really rough drop off at school this morning. I actually didn’t know how to react. Im not used to seeing him so upset and it broke my heart to walk away from Jackson this morning.”

Jackson was worn out from the fun-filled weekend he enjoyed with his parents, which included attending his first-ever NFL game. Jackson joined his parents in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field to catch a Seahawks game.

“We had a super busy and fun filled weekend and it was so clear he was exhausted. All I wanted to do was say “okay good let’s go home and snuggle and eat snacks all day!”

Tori then explained that Jackson’s ordeal was tugging at her heartstrings, but she made the difficult decision to let both of them remain uncomfortable for a bit in hopes it would help them later in life.

Tori Roloff cried in her car, felt ‘terrible and guilty’

She explained, “But that wouldn’t have helped either of us grow. So I left him screaming with his amazing teacher and sat in my car and cried. I felt terrible and guilty for his exhaustion.”

“Before I left the nice ladies at the front office called his teacher to make sure he calmed down. Of course he did. He’s Jackson. He stopped crying as soon as I left,” Tori continued.

Although Jackson and Tori’s first choice would have been to go home, snuggle, and eat snacks, they endured their struggle and stuck it out.

“I’m so proud of him for sticking it out and proud of myself for not caving when I wanted to so bad. I love this little boy so stinking much and seeing him upset is the worst feeling ever. But we both got through it!” Tori noted.

After getting through their ordeal in the morning, Tori then looked forward to the happy moment they had coming later in the day, “Now I can’t wait for pick up and all the snacks and snuggles!”

Hopefully, Tori and Jackson enjoyed their well-deserved snacks and snuggles after a long day at school and a lesson in sticking it out.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.