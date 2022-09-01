LPBW: Tori Roloff shares footage from Jackson’s first day of kindergarten: ‘So stinking proud’

Tori and Zach Roloff are “so stinking proud” of their 5-year-old son Jackson, who recently began kindergarten. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her husband Zach are “so stinking proud” of their son Jackson, who recently attended his first day of kindergarten.

As summer is coming to an end, many kids are gearing up to head back to school. That is the case for Tori and Zach’s eldest child, 5-year-old Jackson.

Tori recently took to social media, sharing some footage of Jackson’s first day and praising the kindergartner.

She first shared a Reel on Instagram, showing herself and her daughter Lilah heading into Jackson’s bedroom to wake him for his first day of school. Next, Jackson sat at the kitchen counter as he chowed on waffles for breakfast before loading up with his backpack and lunch box as he got in the car with his big sister Lilah and little brother Josiah.

When Tori asked Jackson what he was most excited about, he adorably replied, “To play with Legos.” The video ended with a still shot of Jackson, seated on the front porch, with a big smile and his first day of kindergarten sign.

According to Jackson’s sign, he wants to be either a police pilot or a firefighter when he grows up.

LPBW star Jackson Roloff heads off for first day of school as a kindergartner

In a second post, Tori shared a carousel post with several beautiful outdoor photos of Jackson in his school uniform.

“My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby any more!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner! 🤍” she captioned the share.

Jackson had mom Tori’s heart ‘swelling with pride’

Tori continued to gush over her and Zach’s eldest child: “This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!”

Tori told her 1.8 million followers how “special” it was to celebrate the 5-year-old on his first day, and although he had only been gone for two hours, she already missed him “like crazy.”

She continued in her caption, “I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today! 🤣 Love you Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten! 🤍”

Jackson is certainly thriving and has proven that even with his medical challenges due to his dwarfism, he doesn’t let that stop him from living his best life.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.