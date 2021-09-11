LPBW: Tori Roloff shares details of Jackson Roloff’s first day of preschool — See the pics and video

Tori Roloff shared adorable pics and video of Jackson on his first day of preschool. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff is in preschool and his mom Tori Roloff shared the adorable pics and video of the preschooler’s first day.

Four-year-old Jackson is certainly a fan favorite on LPBW and he continues to prove that he doesn’t let his dwarfism hold him back in life.

On Wednesday, September 8, Jackson took off for his first day of four-year-old preschool and mom Tori was sure to capture it to share with her followers.

Jackson Roloff has his first day of preschool

Tori took to Instagram to share a video of Jackson’s morning, getting ready to head off to school.

Jackson, who will eventually need surgery on his legs, looked excited and ready to go as Tori asked him some questions as he sat on the front porch with his little sister, Lilah.

“What are you doing today?” Tori asked Jackson in the video she posted to her Instagram Reels.

“I am going in the car to go to school!” Jackson answered excitedly as he played with the straps on his backpack.

The video showed Jackson carrying his lunch box and a stool to the family van in the garage, where he loaded up for the day.

The camera panned back to the front porch where Tori asked Jackson how old he was and he held up his fingers, saying, “Four,” and told the camera that he was excited to play with toys.

Once inside the van, Tori asked Jackson, “Are you nervous at all?”

He replied, “A little bit,” pinching his fingers to suggest a small amount.

Jackson’s grandma, Amy Roloff, commented on Tori’s post. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In a separate post on Instagram, Tori shared a pic of Jackson holding up his first day of school sign.

The sign read, “Jackson’s first day of preschool 4’s. I am 4. Today’s date: September 8, 2021,” and Tori wrote the word “pilot” where the sign asked what Jackson wanted to be when he grows up.

Jackson’s grandmother, Amy Roloff, stopped by Tori’s comments section to say, “What a handsome grandson All the best to you in school jackson[.]”

Jackson has grown up since his three-year-old preschool days

Back in February, Jackson had his actual first day of preschool, but as a three-year-old.

Tori got emotional in the post, but she told her followers that Jackson was excited to venture out on his own and even gave her a hug and a kiss before telling her, “Peace, mom!”

Jackson’s first day of three-year-old preschool versus first day of four-year-old preschool. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In an adorable post in June, Tori shared some of the questions Jackson answered on his last day of three-year-old preschool.

When Jackson was asked what he was most looking forward to about next year, he answered, “Turning 11 and going to kindergarten.”

Jackson still has a while before he’ll be turning 11, but he’ll be ready to start kindergarten sooner than Tori probably wants to realize.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.