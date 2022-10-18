LPBW: Tori Roloff seemingly throws shade at Matt Roloff with visit to rival pumpkin patch

Did Tori throw shade at her father-in-law Matt Roloff? Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff seemed to diss her father-in-law Matt Roloff with some photos from a pumpkin patch over the weekend.

Tori, her husband Zach Roloff, and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah recently enjoyed some time at the pumpkin patch, but it wasn’t at Roloff Farms.

Amid Tori and Zach’s feud with Zach’s dad Matt over purchasing the north side of the farm, the Washington residents enjoyed some pumpkin-picking fun at one of Roloff Farms’ rivals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Tori shared some snaps of the kids as they visited Pomeroy Farm in Yacolt, Washington, a 20-minute drive from their home in Battle Ground.

Poking fun at how many times it took her to get a good photo of all three kids paying attention to the camera, Tori first shared a pic of Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah posing nicely in the pumpkin patch, which she captioned, “Instagram…”

The second slide showed the kids, this time, not smiling or making eye contact with the camera as Lilah adjusted her baby brother’s pacifier. She captioned the share, “Vs reality…”

LPBW star Tori Roloff takes kids to rival farm amid pumpkin season at Roloff Farms

She added to the caption, “I’m just so thankful the whole family made it to the pumpkin patch today!”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

The third slide in Tori’s Stories – geotagged at their location at Pomeroy Farm, an hour and 20 minutes from Roloff Farms – showed Jackson and Lilah standing behind a wooden cutout, depicting them riding on horses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Even though mom and dad didn’t make it into any photos,” she captioned the last photo in the series.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

What’s happening at Roloff Farms?

This season on Roloff Farms, pumpkin season seemed as though it would look a little different than in years past. With the north side of the farm still up for sale, LPBW fans wondered how pumpkin season would be affected, if at all.

Matt claimed that nothing would be different, although Zach is no longer an employee at the farm, where he once served as the wagon tour guide during pumpkin season. Last season, LPBW viewers watched as his mom, Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, trained to take over his duties.

This year, Matt and Amy came together at the farm to take over pumpkin season duties. Amy continues to greet visitors in her wide array of Halloween costumes while Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, a former farm employee, was also on hand to help.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.