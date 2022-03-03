LPBW: Tori Roloff reveals what pregnancy symptom had her ‘dying in bed all day’

Tori Roloff shared the pregnancy discomfort she experienced recently as she prepares to welcome her third child. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is closing in on her due date with her and Zach Roloff’s third child, and her pregnancy hasn’t come without some trying symptoms.

Tori is not immune to the many ailments that pregnancy can bring, despite experiencing a much easier pregnancy this time around.

The 30-year-old expectant mom of two often shares updates with her fans, letting them know how her pregnancy is progressing and how she’s feeling.

On Wednesday night, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on her pregnancy symptoms with her followers.

LPBW star Tori Roloff struggles with returning pregnancy heartburn

Tori held her hand over her face in the slide and told her fans, “The heartburn has returned. I’ve been dying in bed all day and have legit eaten a salad today… at this point water makes it worse.”

Although she was suffering from pain and discomfort and not able to eat or drink much, Tori did state she was grateful that she hasn’t suffered from heartburn throughout her entire pregnancy.

“I mean I went this long without it… I should be thankful,” she added.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In her next slide, Tori again held her hand over her face and this time, told her followers, “Also good to know that salad makes heart burn worse.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued to explain what she’s been doing to try and curb the heartburn. “Tryna be healthy! Maybe it’s not for pregnant Tori haha.”

“I’ve been living off papaya enzymes and they really have worked but something happened today. Lol,” she added. “I’ve already had 5 today so I’m Trying not to take more.”

According to Kaiser Permanente, “Papaya or papaya enzymes are sometimes recommended for soothing indigestion, which is common during pregnancy. Although a fully ripe papaya is not thought to be a problem, it is not known for sure if papaya is completely safe during pregnancy.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori’s symptoms throughout this pregnancy

In December 2021, Tori told her fans that she struggled quite a bit during her first trimester.

“My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn’t eat anything,” Tori revealed. “And I was bloated beyond belief.”

By her second trimester, however, Tori’s symptoms improved. “My second trimester (gosh it’s gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around!”

Now in her third trimester, Tori is savoring her last months while still pregnant. She recently shared some gorgeous shots from a maternity photoshoot that had her feeling like a “complete goddess.”

After suffering a miscarriage last year, Tori and Zach expect to welcome their rainbow baby soon, who will join siblings Jackson and Lilah.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.