LPBW: Tori Roloff reflects on ‘angel baby’ on anniversary of due date

Tori counted her blessings one year after the due date of her and Zach’s “angel baby.” Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on her “angel baby” one year after her due date.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, lost their third pregnancy to miscarriage in March 2021.

Tori was eight weeks along in the pregnancy when she and Zach received the sad news during a routine ultrasound appointment that they lost their unborn child at six weeks gestation.

October 11 would have been the baby’s due date, and Tori took to Instagram to reflect on what she’s grateful for despite the major loss.

Tori included a family photo in her post, including herself, Zach, and their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. The family of five posed, all smiles and seated in a field, for the sweet pic.

“Today I am grateful,” Tori started the caption of her post before adding, “One year ago today would have been our angel baby’s due date. I think about our baby all the time and the things we lost the day we found out we lost him/her.”

Next, Tori listed the qualities she and her family have gained despite losing their “angel baby,” including compassion, empathy, and patience, among others and lastly named Josiah as one of the many things they’ve gained.

“I know our baby is with our Lord and I can’t wait for the day I get to meet them. In the meantime, I’m thankful for our guardian angel in heaven and my babies that are here with me,” Tori concluded her caption.

Tori and Zach Roloff’s storyline on Season 24 of Little People, Big World

Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, son Josiah, on April 30, 2022. Last year, Tori and Zach shared that they were hopeful for a “rainbow baby” following their miscarriage, and their prayers were answered when Josiah was born.

Josiah’s birth will play out during Season 24 of LPBW, as seen in the most recent trailer, which debuts next month.

On top of adjusting to being outnumbered as parents with three kids in tow, Tori and Zach will also discuss their estranged relationship with Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

During the preview clip, Zach reveals, “Everyone’s met Josiah, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah. Like, they still think they did nothing wrong.”

Ever since negotiations fell through between Matt and his sons to purchase the north side of the farm, tensions have remained high among the family. Tori and Zach have since relocated their family from Hillsboro, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.