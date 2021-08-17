LPBW: Tori Roloff mocks former fans who sent her DMs saying they unfollowed her

Tori Roloff threw major shade at her haters on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is fed up with messages she received in her DMs and sent a message of her own to her haters on social media.

Apparently, Tori Roloff shared some things on social media with which some of her former followers didn’t agree.

The TLC star took to her Instagram feed to share a video, mocking some haters who have been sending DMs to her.

According to Tori’s video, she’s been receiving private messages from some of her former followers letting her know that they unfollowed her.

Tori Roloff mocks haters who unfollowed her

Tori’s video was a voiceover in which she lip-synced the entire dialogue. Tori added the text, “My actual DMs lately” as she spoke to the camera.

Tori, who recently celebrated six years of marriage to her husband Zach, wore glasses and her hair in a bun as she mockingly told the camera, “Hey. So, I never normally message people on here, but I wanted to let you know that I used to really like following you … until yesterday, when you posted something I did not like.”

“And I thought we liked all the same things, but we do not. And I don’t like that. Because you are no longer living up to the expectation I’ve created for you in my head. So because of that, I am unfollowing you,” Tori’s video concluded.

Tori then appeared at the end of the video, with her hair down and no glasses on, and with the text “Me” above her head, Tori’s reaction was nonchalant as she mouthed, “Okay.” She captioned her video, “No it’s cool. You don’t have to tell me.”

Most of Tori’s 1.6 million followers got a kick out of her video and reassured the LPBW star that they are still following her because they love her and the content she shares.

Tori also included the video in her Instagram Stories and added the caption, “No really. It’s cool. Just unfollow me. You don’t have to announce it.”

LPBW and TLC stars comment on Tori’s post

Tori’s post also got some comments from some fellow TLC stars, former and current, as well as from some family members.

“Ok. I can So So relate. You go girl,” commented Tori’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff.

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, commented on Tori’s post, also, and wrote, “ha!!! 100%” Jinger’s sister, Jill Duggar, and her husband, Derrick Dillard, recently vacationed in Oregon and spent some time with both Tori and Zach as well as Jeremy and Audrey.

And it looks like Tori and her sister-in-law, Audrey, might have finally overcome their years-long feud. Tori’s sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, simply replied on Tori’s post with three crying-laughing emojis. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the sisters-in-law also came together recently to celebrate their mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding shower.

Tori and Audrey hadn’t talked after their husbands, twin brothers Zach and Jeremy, got into a “huge argument” over respect. With their mom Amy Roloff’s wedding coming up in less than two weeks, hopefully, the Roloff siblings can at least put their differences aside for Amy and Chris’s special day.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.