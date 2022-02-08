LPBW: Tori Roloff feels like a ‘complete goddess’ after maternity photo shoot, reflects on third pregnancy

Tori Roloff is feeling herself during her third pregnancy and shared some gorgeous photos from a recent maternity shoot. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff’s confidence was booming during a maternity photoshoot that left the Little People, Big World star feeling “like a goddess.”

In November 2021, Tori and Zach Roloff announced they are expecting their third child, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

The LPBW couple is already parents to their son Jackson, 4, and their daughter, Lilah, 1. Tori suffered a miscarriage in the spring of 2021 that left her and Zach feeling devastated.

However, they’re looking forward to welcoming their “rainbow baby” soon and Tori recently did a maternity photoshoot to commemorate this exciting time in her life.

LPBW star Tori Roloff feeling like a ‘complete goddess’ in maternity photo shoot

On Instagram, Tori shared a beautiful photo from her shoot that showed the LPBW star posing in a flowy, white dress as she cradled her baby bump.

“This pregnancy has been so much more than I could have ever asked God for,” Tori captioned her post.

“I was so nervous this one would be difficult after my super difficult pregnancy with Lilah. But it’s been the opposite. It’s been actually quite easy (minus the tiredness).”

Tori added, “I love this babe so much and I’m so grateful for the ability to carry a healthy baby! I feel like my love for this body has been better this go around too because of everything we’ve been through.”

“I still struggle some days with how I look, but then I see photos like this that make me feel like a complete goddess. I’m praying for all the mamas and soon-to-be mamas out there!”

Tori also took to her Instagram Stories where she shared how emotional she got looking over her post.

Tori Roloff got teary-eyed reflecting on maternity shoot, LPBW fans guess baby’s gender

“This actually brings tears to my eyes. I’m so thankful for @moniquetserra and her ability to make me feel so beautiful and comfortable in my own skin,” Tori shared in text covering a screenshot of her post.

The expectant mom of two added how grateful she is to have forged a friendship with her photographer, whom she met online.

“I’m so thankful that the internet has connected us and I’ve truly found a friend for life,” Tori added.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach revealed they’re keeping baby number three’s gender a surprise this time around. Zach told TLC, “We’re not gonna find out if it’s a boy or a girl. We’re doing that tie-breaker thing.”

For fun, Tori asked her Instagram followers to vote on the baby’s gender. Tori’s followers voted and it was close, but 55% of her fans think she is expecting another girl while 45% voted she’s carrying another boy.

Tori and Zach’s third child will mark the seventh grandchild to join the Roloff family, along with siblings Jackson and Lilah and cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.