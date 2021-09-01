LPBW: Tori Roloff confirms she’s not pregnant, tells fans to ‘stop asking’

Tori Roloff is tired of her followers asking if she’s pregnant and told them to “stop.” Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff wants her fans to know that she’s fed up with them asking whether she’s pregnant with baby number three.

Tori attended her mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding over the weekend, along with 145 other friends and family members, at Roloff Farms.

Tori, along with her sisters-in-law Audrey and Isabel Roloff, shared plenty of pics and videos from Amy and Chris’s big day on August 28.

For the wedding, Tori opted to wear a flowy, grayish-green dress with pleating that looked both comfortable and elegant.

The 30-year-old mom of two received lots of comments about her dress, so she linked it in an Instagram Story, along with a pic.

In the pic, Tori sported her green dress as she held her daughter Lilah in the wildflower fields at Roloff Farms.

Tori Roloff tells her followers to ‘stop asking’ if she’s pregnant

Along with a swipe-up link to the dress, Tori added text to the bottom of the Story that read, “Also NO I’m not pregnant. Stop asking.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori suffered a devastating miscarriage in March 2020 but counted her blessings as she shared the news with her followers.

“If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day,” Tori said.

Tori had to relive her loss when it aired on an episode of LPBW last season and called it the “hardest moment” she’s ever filmed for the show.

Since the news of Tori’s miscarriage, her sisters-in-law Audrey and Isabel have both become pregnant and are expecting babies later this year.

Audrey and Jeremy announced they’re expecting baby number three, due in November. And Jacob and Isabel are expecting their first child, a son, just one month later in December.

Is Tori struggling with Audrey and Isabel being pregnant?

LPBW fans have speculated that Tori had trouble accepting that both of her sisters-in-law were pregnant after losing her own pregnancy just months earlier.

When news broke of Audrey and Jeremy’s pregnancy announcement, Tori kept mum. Tori’s husband Zach finally responded to his brother and Audrey’s pregnancy news, but again Tori avoided the topic.

Tori also snubbed Audrey on her 30th birthday and didn’t attend her country line dancing-themed party along with the rest of the family, prompting LPBW fans to think it was because she was struggling with seeing Audrey pregnant.

Although Tori experienced great loss, she and Zach revealed that they’re also hopeful for and actively trying for their rainbow baby.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori told Us Weekly in June. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.