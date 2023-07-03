LPBW: Tori Roloff claps back at troll who begs her to ‘fix’ son Jackson’s legs

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff had some choice words for a critic who urged her to “fix” her son Jackson’s legs.

As LPBW viewers watched unfold on the show, 6-year-old Jackson underwent surgery on his legs to correct the bowing.

Because Jackson was born with achondroplasia — the same type of dwarfism his dad, Zach Roloff, grandmother Amy Roloff, and siblings Lilah and Josiah Roloff were born with — the bones in his legs developed abnormally, resulting in bowed legs, a common symptom among little people.

Despite his diagnosis, Jackson continues to thrive. He recently had some fun while in Texas with his family as they attended The Dwarf Athletic Association of America National Games.

Tori shared some photos of Jackson and Zach playing basketball with their LP peers as well as a photo of Josiah enjoying the festivities in an Instagram carousel post she captioned, “My boys. 🤍🏀 #lpa2023#daaa2023.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first slide, Jackson dribbled a basketball as he approached the free-throw line, being cheered on by his teammates and photographed by some photographers who sat in the distance.

While most of Tori’s 1.9 million Instagram followers liked the post and left encouraging comments, there was one ill-intentioned commenter who spoiled the fun and clearly missed the point of Tori’s post.

In a since-deleted comment, the Instagram user wrote, “Dear Lord please guide @toriroloff and @zroloff07 to the right doctor to fix Jackson’s legs.”

Their comment continued, noting that Jackson’s legs are getting “worse and worse” and that Jackson must be in pain from “walking on his ankles essentially.”

Tori fired back at her critic. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori read the comment and replied before deleting it, firing back, “@kelliclareking not once has my son ever complained or said he was in pain because of his legs.”

“He is under the care of the best doctors and loving parents,” Tori added, telling the troll, “Take this stuff elsewhere.”

Jackson’s leg surgery will yield gradual results

Some of Tori’s followers have noticed that Jackson’s legs don’t look much different after undergoing his grueling surgery in 2021.

Jackson had the growth plates in his legs scraped, a painful surgery that his father, Zach, also underwent as a child. The results of the surgery are gradual, so Jackson will see improvement over time.

As Tori explained in her Instagram Stories in 2022, it may take five to six years before Jackson’s bowing in his legs improves.

“Nothing changed immediately,” Tori wrote.” As his legs grow they will hopefully straighten and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.