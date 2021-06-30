LPBW: Tori Roloff and her family are enjoying time at their other ‘home’ in Disneyland

Tori Roloff and her family are spending some time in one of their favorite places, Disneyland Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World shared that she is in one of her favorite places with her family — her other “home,” Disneyland.

The 30-year-old mom of two took to social media to tell her followers that she, her husband Zach, and their kids Jackson and Tori, made the trek from Oregon to California.

Tori first kept her followers guessing before revealing where she was. In her Instagram stories, Tori shared a screenshot of her fitness tracker, showing that she had walked 6.2 miles.

Tori let her followers guess where she was visiting

Tori asked her followers, “Any guesses where I am?” before revealing another picture in her Instagram stories.

She wrote the caption, “We’re home” and gave a hint that she was in Disneyland, by the landmarks in the background.

Tori included several photos of herself and Jackson posing at different locations around the park.

The TLC star also shared more photos in her stories, including some of Jackson holding two plush Alvin and the Chipmunks stuffed animals while standing in front of two life-sized plush characters.

Jackson looked to be having a blast

Another picture showed Jackson wearing his Mickey Mouse ears and holding a Mickey Mouse-shaped lollipop while standing in front of the Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel.

Tori shared pictures of her Disneyland adventure on Instagram Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori tagged Disneyland in another picture that showed Jackson looking up at a life-sized Mickey Mouse character.

Tori captioned the post, “These character meet and greets may be my new favorite thing.”

Another snap showed Jackson imitating a life-sized Spider-Man behind him, pretending to make webs with his hand.

Tori wrote, “The ride broke down while we were in line…but honestly I think meeting Spider-Man was just as good.”

She also included a caption next to Jackson that read, “I love the concentration of making [a] web[.]”

Tori shared more fun pictures from Disneyland Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

For their second full day at the park, Tori shared some more footage from the trip as the day went on, including a video of herself and Jackson riding a Buzz Lightyear ride. She noted that it was the fourth time they had ridden it in two days.

More pictures of Jackson enjoying Disneyland Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Jackson is a huge Buzz Lightyear fan and even celebrated his fourth birthday this year with a Buzz Lightyear-themed bash.

Tori and her family have stayed busy this summer

Tori has made it no secret that she’s a Disney fanatic. Earlier this month, she answered a fun Q&A all about Disney. She offered her Disney expertise and gave trip advice to her followers.

Tori mentioned that one of the things she and her family love about Disneyland is their rides because they don’t have any height requirements, which is an obvious advantage for a family with little people.

Tori and Zach have been staying busy this summer, between visiting with family, going strawberry picking for the first time, and vacationing with Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, in Arizona.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.