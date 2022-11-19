LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff’s daughter Lilah turns 3!

Lilah Ray is 3 years old today. Pic credit: TLC

Lilah Roloff of Little People, Big World is officially a 3-year-old!

The toddler was celebrated over the weekend as her mom, Tori Roloff, gushed over her and Zach’s daughter turning 3.

In a touching Instagram post, Tori shared a carousel of photos of her and Zach’s second-born child.

“Our sweet Lilah Ray! Happy birthday princess!” Tori’s caption began.

“You have grown so much in confidence and sass this last year!! You are so much fun and love making us laugh,” Tori continued. “I love how silly and sweet you are. You are the best big sister ever and you help keep both of your brothers in line! I am so thankful God chose me to be your mama bean, and I am just sitting here enjoying it all! Happy birthday Lilah! 🤍”

In the first pic, Lilah posed for an outdoor shot, clad in a beautiful velvet dress, white tights, and white Mary Jane shoes. The toddler accessorized her adorable look with a white bow headband and wore her glasses as she clasped her hands together and smiled.

LPBW star Tori Roloff commemorates daughter Lilah’s 3rd birthday

The second pic in the carousel showed Lilah close-up, as she gave a big smile to the camera while looking upward. Another slide right depicted a black-and-white photo of Lilah holding up three fingers to denote her age.

Ahead of her daughter’s birthday, Tori got emotional in her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of her and Zach’s kitchen in their Battle Ground, Washington home decorated with streamers, balloons, and gifts on the kitchen island, all dedicated to Lilah.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori noted that she was getting “sentimental” as she was looking through old pics of “princess” Lilah.

Assuming there will be another season of LPBW, Lilah’s birthday bash will likely be featured in an episode. Her first and second birthdays were filmed for LPBW in previous seasons.

Lilah is the second in birth order, following big brother Jackson, 5, and little brother Josiah, 6 months.

Lilah’s strabismus diagnosis

Last season, Tori and Zach learned that Lilah may require surgery for her strabismus, commonly referred to as crossed eyes. The toddler began using eye patches and wearing glasses in an attempt to correct her vision.

Recently, Lilah’s dad, Zach, updated his fans on her eye condition. The TLC star noted that once Lilah’s verbal communication improves, she can provide better feedback regarding her testing so they can decide which route to take.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.