LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff explain son Josiah’s name meaning, disagree on his nickname

After Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third child, son Josiah, they disagreed on what his nickname should be.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Josiah Luke Roloff was born on April 30, joining big brother Jackson and big sister Lilah.

During the November 1 episode of Season 24 of LPBW, Josiah’s birth was featured.

As Tori and Zach huddled over baby Josiah in his hospital room, they discussed what his nickname should be.

“You wanna call him Jo?” Tori asked Zach.

Zach was quick to let his wife know his opinion, telling her, “No.”

Instead, Tori suggested calling him “Si” for short, which Zach agreed with. However, Tori admitted that she’d “totally call him” Jo or Jo-Jo before jokingly suggesting “Jo Junior” as a contender.

During a confessional, Tori admitted that she knew she wanted their son’s name to be Josiah, admitting that she was “a little stubborn” about it. For his part, Zach admitted that he couldn’t have come up with a better name.

Zach disclosed that if they had a girl the third time around, her name would have been Nora May. Tori elaborated on Josiah’s name’s meaning, and biblically speaking, it means “God supports and heals,” which Zach called a very “appropriate” name choice for their third child.

Tori talked about her 2021 miscarriage and going through the emotional pain of losing a pregnancy and said that Josiah helped to heal her and Zach, calling Josiah’s name “the perfect choice.”

LPBW couple Tori and Zach explain Josiah’s achondroplasia diagnosis

Like his dad, Zach, his siblings Jackson and Lilah, and his grandmother Amy Roloff, Josiah was born with achondroplasia. Josiah’s type of dwarfism is the most common, occurring in approximately 1 in 25,000 live births.

Josiah’s grandfather, Matt Roloff, was born with a different type of dwarfism, known as diastrophic dysplasia. Matt’s diagnosis meant that he spent a lot of time in the hospital as a kid and underwent numerous surgeries.

Speaking of Josiah’s diagnosis earlier this year, Zach and Tori noted that being a little person doesn’t define their son’s identity.

As Zach explained, “He’s a boy with achondroplasia. It’s not his identity. He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not like, Josiah the achon.”

