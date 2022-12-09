LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff are ready for Christmas — See their family photos and favorite tradition

Tori and Zach are in the Christmas spirit. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff, and their kids are ready for Christmas.

The family of five has been gearing up for the holiday season, and Tori recently shared some photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tori showed off her impressive photography skills with a photoshoot with her and Zach’s youngest child, son Josiah, as the subject.

Josiah posed on his belly for the adorable snaps underneath the Christmas tree, donning his birthday suit and a Santa hat.

Josiah took direction from Mom, looking directly at the camera lens for the sweet pics, showing off his smile and his bright, blue eyes.

Tori captioned the post, “All I want for Christmas… ❤️💚🎅🏼.”

See which of Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids weren’t excited to meet Santa

In another IG post, Tori shared some photos of all three siblings — Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 7 months — posing with Santa Claus.

The kids first sat together on a red sofa as they awaited the arrival of the man in the red suit. Lilah looked pensive, while Jackson held little brother Josiah, looking ready for his photo session.

In another slide, Lilah hid her head behind big brother Jackson’s shoulders, clearly apprehensive about Santa’s presence. Lilah buried her head into the sofa in the next slide, clearly not looking forward to sitting on Santa’s lap.

In the next two slides, Jackson and Josiah took turns sitting on Santa’s lap, but there was no photographic evidence of Lilah doing the same.

As Tori noted in the caption, “Poor Lilah really isn’t so sure about this Santa thing… 🎅🏼🤣❤️🎄💚.”

“Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! 🤣 I love these memories we’re making. Let’s hope Lilah recovers. 😬,” she added.

LPBW star Tori Roloff shares her family’s favorite Christmas tradition

In an Instagram Story slide, Tori shared a photo of the entire family and told her followers what their favorite Christmas tradition is.

“Our favorite family tradition: Matching Jammie’s and driving around looking at lights!” she captioned the pic of herself, Zach, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, posing in front of their Christmas tree in their Washington home.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Last month, Tori shared another family tradition she and Zach have enjoyed every year: picking out and cutting down the family’s Christmas tree.

Tori was sick around Thanksgiving, so she had to skip out on this year’s Christmas tree hunt, but Zach and Jackson took the reigns and brought home the family’s live tree.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.