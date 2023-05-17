LPBW star Zach Roloff pens sweet birthday and Mother’s Day tribute to wife Tori

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff may not have shouted out his wife, Tori Roloff, on her actual birthday, but he’s singing her praises now.

Tori celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 3, but, as Monsters and Critics reported, Zach didn’t publicly acknowledge his wife’s special day on social media.

Zach came under fire from LPBW fans who called him out for posting about their son Josiah’s first birthday but leaving Tori off his Instagram feed.

Now, Zach is showing Tori some love on Instagram — it may be a couple of weeks late, but better than never, right?

Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Zach posted a photo of Tori posing with their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Tori and the kids posed in the backyard of their Battle Ground, Washington home, and they were all smiles for the adorable snap.

LPBW star Zach Roloff shouts out his wife Tori Roloff in a belated birthday and Mother’s Day tribute

“Shout out to Tori for this past month!” Zach wrote in the caption. “Her birthday, 32.. Mother’s Day, and absolutely rocking the birthdays for her boys! Josiah turning 1, Jackson 6, and myself…33.”

“Incredible wife and mom to our family, always making these days feel special for us within our family!” Zach added.

Zach and Tori’s love story was part of their storyline on Little People, Big World

LPBW viewers got to watch Zach and Tori’s love story blossom. The two met in 2010 while filming LPBW — at the time, Tori was working as a photographer at Roloff Farms.

Each was too shy to approach the other, but a co-worker spilled the beans. A few months after discovering that Tori was interested in him, Zach finally built up the courage to give her a call.

“We went out to a movie and have been seeing each other ever since,” Tori told The Knot in 2014. “We started playing soccer together on the weekends (although I was just there to see him), and we became fast friends. About four months later, we started dating, and the rest is history.”

After dating for four years, Zach proposed to Tori in 2014 near the campfire on Roloff Farms, which has now been dubbed “their spot.” Zach surprised Tori by walking her to the location and getting down on one knee to pop the question — she said “Yes,” of course.

Zach and Tori tied the knot on Roloff Farms in 2015, and their ceremony played out during an episode of LPBW. You can watch a clip from their special day below.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.