LPBW star Zach Roloff is home following emergency brain surgery

It’s been a tough week for Zach Roloff, but the Little People, Big World star is finally enjoying the comforts of home once again.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach underwent emergency surgery last week to revise the shunt in his brain.

After Zach got “really sick” and had painful migraines, he was rushed to the emergency room by his wife, Tori Roloff, where doctors decided he would need to have a critical operation.

Following his medical scare, Zach’s wife Tori reported that he handled the surgery like a “rockstar” and that everything went as planned.

Now, the 32-year-old dad of three is resting comfortably at his and Tori’s Washington home along with their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Zach was even feeling well enough on Monday to post on his Instagram, letting his 1 million followers know that he was home and doing well.

LPBW star Zach Roloff is recovering at home following his recent medical scare

Zach included an adorable photo of himself, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah snuggling on the couch as they snapped a photo together.

“Hey everyone I am back home and recovering!” Zach wrote in his caption.

The LPBW star thanked his friends, family, and fans who either reached out, stopped by for a visit, or showed their support to Tori and their kids.

Zach acknowledged having an “emotional week” but noted he’s “hopefully on the road to recovery.”

Zach then thanked his wife, Tori, for everything she did to hold down the fort while he was down, his mom, Amy Roloff, who helped babysit the kids, and the medical staff who treated him at the hospital.

“Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids. My mom for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER,” Zach continued in his caption, adding, “And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day.”

Zach’s surgery was related to complications from his dwarfism

Zach — like his mom, Amy, and his three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah — was born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is the most common type of dwarfism, afflicting approximately one in every 40,000 live births. It causes short limbs and abnormal bone, spine, and skull growth and can also cause a myriad of other health issues.

While many little people (LPs) escape medical issues, like Amy, there are still many who encounter health problems related to their dwarfism.

In Zach’s case, his recent surgery wasn’t the first he’s had related to his genetic condition. During his childhood, Zach had surgery to place metal plates in his legs, requiring surgeons to break his legs in three places. Additionally, he had surgery to place his shunt, which provides relief from the overabundance of cerebrospinal fluid in his brain.

As LPBW set out to show TLC audiences since 2006, being an LP often presents challenges, but Zach has proven that, as Tori said, he truly is a rockstar.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.