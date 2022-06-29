LPBW star Tori Roloff shows fans what newborn Josiah Luke is already trying to do

Tori’s newborn son Josiah is trying to reach milestones ahead of schedule. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World shared footage of her and Zach’s son Josiah Luke and the newborn is getting a head start on trying to reach some baby milestones.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach welcomed Josiah, their third child, on April 30. The newborn made his grand entrance two weeks early, joining big brother Jackson and big sister Lilah.

Since bringing Josiah home to join his family in their new Washington home, Tori has been updating her millions of Instagram followers on his progress and often shares snippets from their day-to-day lives.

Tori and Zach Roloff’s newborn son Josiah is already trying to roll over

Recently, Tori took to her Instagram Stories where she shared some video footage of Josiah, who turns two months old on June 30.

In the first slide, Josiah squirmed around as he lay on a blanket on the couch next to Tori. The determined little guy had his head turned to the side while trying to maneuver the rest of his body to follow suit.

She captioned the footage, “Just my not-even-two-month-old trying to roll over.”

Josiah repeatedly lifted his leg while grunting and flailing his arms in a typical newborn range of motion, seemingly trying to use his leg to propel himself onto his side. Typically, babies develop the strength and motor skills to roll over between four and five months of age, putting Josiah well ahead of his intended milestone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another slide, which Tori captioned, “That little voice! 😍,” Josiah once again squirmed as his mom recorded him, making newborn squawking noises as he practiced using his vocal cords in the sweet share.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff confirm son Josiah diagnosed with dwarfism

Following Josiah’s birth, Tori and Zach confirmed that he was diagnosed with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism Zach has, as well as his mom Amy Roloff and his and Tori’s eldest kids Jackson and Lilah.

Despite his diagnosis, Tori and Zach made it clear that Josiah’s stature doesn’t define who he is. As Zach explained, “He’s a boy with achondroplasia. It’s not his identity. He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not like, Josiah the achon.”

Tori added an example: “Just like, I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette, you know? That’s not how I would like, classify myself, I guess.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.