LPBW star Tori Roloff says son Josiah has ‘completed’ her and Zach’s family

It looks like Zach and Tori are done having kids. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff confirmed that she and her husband Zach Roloff are done adding to their family.

A common question parents often hear after they have a baby is whether or not they’re going to have any more.

Tori and Zach have found themselves on the receiving end of the same question since the birth of their third child, son Josiah Luke, who made his grand entrance on April 30, two weeks ahead of schedule.

In addition to Josiah, Tori and Zach, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month, are also parents to their 5-year-old son Jackson and their 2-year-old daughter Lilah.

They have their hands busy these days, in the best way possible, but Tori recently laid rumors to rest that she and Zach are interested in adding to their family of five.

Taking to Instagram, Tori shared a carousel post with three updated photos of 3-month-old Josiah. The first slide showed Josiah cheesing big time for the camera with his tongue stuck out for the adorable capture.

Josiah — who was diagnosed with achondroplasia like his dad Zach, siblings Jackson and Lilah, and grandmother Amy Roloff — showed off another one of his facial expressions in the second slide, opening his mouth while giving a wide-eyed look to the camera. The sweet infant pursed his lips for another adorably expressive snapshot in the third slide.

LPBW star Tori Roloff says Josiah has ‘completed’ her and Zach’s family

Tori began the caption to her post with an adorable tribute to Josiah: “My sweet little si si talker smiley boy. I love this kid. 🤍 I love how much this kid has started to interact with us. He is all smiles (almost) all the time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Tori indirectly shut down the notion that she and Zach might have more children. “I find myself really enjoying each stage so much more with Josiah,” her caption continued. “I think it’s because I know he completed our family and from here on out there are a lot of ‘lasts’ happening.”

“We all are so spoiled by his love. And I seriously am obsessed with watching Jackson and Lilah with him. 🤗,” Tori concluded the caption.

Has Tori flip-flopped on having more children?

Back in May, Tori contemplated adding another baby to the mix, noting what an easy baby Josiah has been to care for. Zach, for his part, however, stood firm in his stance.

Of having more children after Josiah, Zach said, “We’re still probably done after this.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.