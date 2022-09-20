LPBW star Tori Roloff recounts scary car theft: ‘I just felt so violated’

A thief broke into Tori’s car during a visit to the hair salon. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a “violating” situation after a thief broke into her car during a visit to the hair salon.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, recently moved from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, with their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Being a stay-at-home mom of a 4-month-old, a 5-year-old, and a 2-year-old, Tori is sure to take breaks for herself when she’s able.

The 31-year-old TLC star took to her Instagram Stories earlier today to share that what was meant as a self-care day turned into a frightening experience.

First, Tori shared a photo of one of her front seats in her car with glass shattered all over it. “Why do people suck so bad?!” she captioned the pic. A second photo showed more glass on the seat, but she was sure to let everyone know that she and her family were safe.

“Someone really wanted an empty wallet,” she captioned the pic. “I’m so glad I was alone and my kids werent with me.”

Next, Tori recorded some video footage, further explaining what happened earlier in the day.

LPBW star Tori Roloff recounts car theft: ‘I just felt so violated’

The LPBW star noted that she was not in the car at the time of the theft but inside the salon getting her hair done. “I just felt so violated and like, icky. It was just the worst feeling coming out to my car like that,” she admitted.

Next, Tori pointed out that the thief was “so dumb” for breaking into her car because they walked away with nothing, as there wasn’t anything valuable in the car, only an empty wallet on the seat.

It cost Tori and Zach $400 to replace their car window, and they had to call their banks out of precaution to disable all of their credit and bank cards. She then warned her followers if they’re in the Vancouver, Washington area to be careful because “people are the worst.”

Tori kept a good attitude about her unfortunate event

Tori used the unfortunate situation to reflect on the sermon she witnessed at church on Sunday, which talked about having faith during a crisis, noting that it put everything in perspective.

After recording her Stories, Tori returned shortly afterwards to provide an update.

“Wallet was found. Wasn’t stolen, but they did steal my diaper bag,” Tori told her followers. “And now I’m cleaning up a bunch of glass. This has been a fun day,” she sarcastically added.

Tori is often an open book on Instagram, where she shares her personal life with her 1.8M followers. Just last week, Tori detailed an “unbelievably hard day” while she struggled from sleep deprivation which then turned into mom guilt, admitting, “Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.