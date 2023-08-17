LPBW star Tori Roloff ignites mom-bashing debate after defending her SAHM role

Mom-shamers were out in full force as Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff defended being a stay-at-home mom.

It’s a debate that moms have had for years: who has it harder, stay-at-home moms (SAHMs) or working moms?

Any mom who has been in either situation knows that they’re both tough jobs, and a recent social media post uploaded by Tori proved the point, getting the conversation started among her followers, which turned into a heated debate.

Tori took to Instagram this week to upload a video, seemingly clapping back at mom-shamers who bash her for being a SAHM.

In the Reel, Tori lipsynced to her 1.9 million followers, “People are always like, ‘Wait, what do you do?’ I do so many things.”

As Tori mouthed the words, text across the screen read, “POV: you’re a stay at home mom.”

Tori held up one hand to highlight a list of her daily responsibilities, which read, “Clean the house, Do the laundry, Buy the groceries, Cook the meals, Help with school projects, Find shoes that fit everyone, and Plan play dates.”

Below the list, the text read, “All while maintaining a relationship with my husband and being a content creator!”

In the caption of the video, Tori added, “All while trying to shower daily and remember to brush my teeth! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

In less than 24 hours, Tori’s post racked up more than 10,000 likes. In the comments section, however, her seemingly innocent post turned into a war among fellow mothers who debated whether being a SAHM is really as grueling as Tori made it out to be.

LPBW critics mom-shame Tori Roloff for griping about being a SAHM

Those who felt Tori was exaggerating her responsibilities headed to the comments to point out that they do everything Tori does, all while working full-time too.

“Imagine having to do all of that and than still have to work a full time job on top of that,” wrote one of Tori’s critics.

Tori was met with criticism from fellow moms who also work full-time. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Another noted, “Yeah..I do all the above AND work as an Oncology Nurse full time.”

Another naysayer told Tori that working moms also “do so many things” while working outside of the home and urged her to “enjoy the fact that you can be a stay at home mom! Its a luxury for many!”

Amid the criticism, Tori found support from another group of moms who applauded her work as a SAHM, many of them who have been in her shoes themselves.

Tori’s fans offer their support amid the backlash

One such mom shared that she’s been on both sides of the fence, staying home full-time with her kids and working outside the home full-time. Her experience was that both are “difficult” tasks, adding that being a SAHM “isn’t for the weak at all.”

“Are we seriously still mom bashing?” asked another one of Tori’s fans, taking aim at the mom-shamers. “Everyone’s situation is different and we all do what’s best for OUR family.”

Amid the criticism, Tori found support from some of her IG followers. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

One of Tori’s followers pointed out that income “cannot buy the connection” between moms and their children and suggested that if it’s feasible for one parent to stay home with the kids, “then why not!”

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are parents to three kids: 6-year-old Jackson, 4-year-old Lilah, and 1-year-old Josiah.

In addition to filming for LPBW, Tori, a former teacher, works on social media as an influencer.

Although advertising her favorite brands and services online takes up a good chunk of her time, it’s raising Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah that occupies the bulk of her days.

Tori isn’t shy about airing her complaints about motherhood on social media, although that usually means coming under fire from her critics, as she was recently reminded.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.