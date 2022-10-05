LPBW star Tori Roloff gives fans a 5-month-old update on baby Josiah

Tori updated her fans on Josiah’s progress at 5 months old. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff’s youngest child, son Josiah Luke, turned five months old this month, and Tori shared some updates with her fans.

Little People, Big World star Tori often interacts with her millions of followers on social media.

Since welcoming her and Zach’s third child on April 30, 2022, Tori has kept her fans updated on his monthly progress.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Tori shared a carousel post with her followers, including several pics of Josiah and a laundry list of changes that he’s experienced during the month of September.

“This little blue eyed bundle is 5 months!! September flew by and a lot happened for this little man!” Tori began the caption of her post.

In the first slide, Josiah lay on a baby milestone blanket with the number five surrounded by four green plant stems. Josiah was posed to the right of the numbers, giving a smile to the camera while swaddled in a green, hooded zip-up onesie.

LPBW star Tori Roloff provides update on 5-month-old Josiah

In the second photo, Tori posed Josiah on a chair where he sat upright next to blocks that spelled out “5 months old” while slightly sticking out his tongue for the adorable snap.

Josiah got in some tummy time for the last shot, still sporting his green romper and gnawing on his fingers as he took a moment to look up at the camera, showing off his light blue eyes and flashing a smile.

Josiah is eating solids and rolling over, but not sleeping through the night

Tori shared in the caption that although Josiah hasn’t been sleeping through the night, he’s been moved into his own room and out of Mom and Dad’s. Now that he’s five months old, Josiah has enjoyed his first solid foods, with oatmeal and sweet potatoes being two of his favorites.

The infant has begun rolling and, as Tori put it, is “figuring out how to get around!” She shared that “most of all,” Josiah, or Si for short, loves his brother Jackson and sister, Lilah.

Bath time is another one of Josiah’s favorites, and Tori told her followers that the tiny tot would stay in the tub “24/7” if given the choice. Josiah loves when others talk to him, and whenever he gets attention, he offers up big smiles.

Tori concluded her caption by telling her fans, “Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4am but we’re trying to love every stage of this guys life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you Josiah Luke!”

