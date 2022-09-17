LPBW star Tori Roloff details ‘unbelievably hard’ day, says ‘mom guilt is so difficult’

Tori admittedly suffered through mom guilt and sleep deprivation. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff got candid about motherhood and admitted that she struggles with mom guilt like so many others.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their third child, son Josiah Luke, on April 30 of this year. Josiah joined big brother Jackson, 5, and big sister Lilah, 2.

Tori is starting to get the hang of being a stay-at-home mom to three kids, but admittedly, it isn’t always easy.

The LPBW star took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was struggling through an “unbelievably hard” day after being sleep-deprived.

Along with an adorable up-close shot of baby Josiah, Tori shared a vulnerable message with her 1.8M Instagram followers.

“Today has been unbelievably hard,” Tori shared. “Sleep deprivation is real and is taking a toll on me. Zach has gifted me with sleeping alone tonight and all I can do is look at pictures of my kids. Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes.”

The 31-year-old TLC star added, “I love my kids so stinking much and just want to be the best. Pray for sleep for me haha.”

This isn’t the first time that Tori has opened up about struggling through difficult days as a mom. Last month, Tori told her fans that she was feeling overwhelmed by everything on her plate, once again experiencing mom guilt for getting chores done and feeling as though she wasn’t spending enough time with her kids or her husband, Zach.

Although she’s struggling with sleep deprivation as a mom to an infant, Tori can take solace in the fact that this phase won’t last forever. In fact, she recently admitted that baby Josiah will be the last child for her and Zach, telling her fans that he “completed” their family of five.

Will Tori and Zach Roloff continue to film for LPBW?

Tori joined the cast of LPBW in 2013 and Zach has been sharing his storyline alongside his parents since the show’s inception in 2006. However, Tori recently sparked rumors that their time on the hit TLC show may soon be coming to an end.

After sharing a post made by her management company, 456 Growth Talent, LPBW viewers wondered whether she and Zach would be joining the rest of the Roloff siblings and cutting off their personal lives from TLC’s cameras.

The caption of 456 Growth Talent’s post, which featured Tori, read, “Tori was on the show Little People, Big World on @TLC!”

Because of the use of the word “was” rather than “is,” LPBW viewers began to question Tori and Zach’s future on LPBW. Tori hasn’t addressed the rumors, so only time will tell if she and Zach will continue to share their journey with viewers.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.