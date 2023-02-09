LPBW star Matt Roloff touches down in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is kicking off this weekend, and Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is on hand for the festivities.

Matt, 61, and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, own a vacation home in Surprise, Arizona, a quick 13-mile drive from Glendale, Arizona, where the big game will take place.

While in town to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Matt will join First Class Fatherhood podcast host Alec Lace.

Matt will serve as a special celebrity guest host while Alec interviews all of the dads who will be playing and coaching in the Super Bowl.

In an Instagram post shared by both Alec and Matt, the duo posed in front of a Fast Twitch pre-workout supplement backdrop with the NFL’s logo.

Alec captioned the post, “Live from #SuperBowlLVII in Phoenix Arizona! This year I had the honor of bringing my friend @MattRoloff to join me a special celebrity guest host of @FirstClassFatherhood.”

LPBW star Matt Roloff will appear on a podcast live from Super Bowl LVII

“I will be interviewing all the Dads who will be playing and coaching in the Super Bowl. Follow @alec_lace for exclusive coverage! Hit The Link In My Bio To Listen and Subscribe.”

In the comments section, Matt received plenty of appreciation from his fans and fans of Alec.

“That’s awesome Matt!” read one comment from a fan, while another wrote, “Love your show. Have fun in Az and the SuperBowl..”

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

One of Alec’s listeners felt Matt was a “great choice” for the podcast, calling Matt “an incredible guy and father.”

Hundreds more congratulated Matt and gushed over his upcoming appearance.

Matt and Caryn Chandler own a vacation home in Arizona

Matt and Caryn spend a good bit of their time in Arizona. Matt’s mom, Peggy Roloff, aka “Hunny,” is recently widowed and lives in The Copper State, and Caryn’s parents also retired nearby.

In a January 2023 Instagram post, Matt shared that he and Caryn were in Arizona for a long winter stay.

“Already got in the first couple swims of 2023,” he captioned the post. “Good news is i get to see my mother and have coffee often …bad news is i miss a few grandkids birthdays.”

Matt talks Roloff Farms short-term rental, 2023 pumpkin season

These days, Matt is staying busy on Roloff Farms. Matt is currently offering the Roloff family’s former farmhouse as a short-term rental, his “Plan B,” and he told his Instagram followers that he’s received “great feedback.”

Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s daughter, Molly, and her husband, Joel Silvius, have been guests at the property. According to Matt’s caption on his recent post (seen above), nearly half of this year’s weekends are already booked.

Although Matt is excited about his farmhouse rental, LPBW viewers felt his asking price was way over the top. A stay on Roloff Farms requires a three-night minimum and runs $1,141 per night.

Echoing the sentiments of many other critics, one voiced their opinion on Reddit with a succinct remark that read, “Sorry Matt, no one is going to pay that price.”

However, according to Matt, his Plan B is working out just fine, and he had even more good news: he promised his fans that Roloff Farms would be hosting another pumpkin season in 2023.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.