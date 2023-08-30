LPBW star Matt Roloff relists Roloff Farms for sale at a discounted price

It appears that Matt Roloff had a change of heart once again.

The Little People, Big World star listed his family’s farmhouse for sale last year, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The farmhouse, located on 16.6 acres on the north side of the 109-acre farm, was listed for $4 million last spring, but Matt changed his mind and pulled it off the market, opting to list it as a short-term rental.

Now, Matt has relisted the property for sale, this time with a lower price tag.

Per Realtor.com, the sprawling 8,938-square-foot farmhouse is now listed for $3,395,000.

The home, built in 2008, sleeps 16 people and features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a covered porch with an in-ground pool, a home theater, a stone fireplace, and a six-car garage.

Roloff Farms’ north side is for sale again, including the family’s farmhouse

The home has been remodeled from top to bottom, including an updated kitchen with granite countertops, two first-floor offices, a bonus room, and custom millwork.

Also included in the sale is the farm’s 3,500-square-foot red barn, featured in plenty of episodes of Little People, Big World, as well as the famous Old West town replica, stone castle, bridges, and walking trails.

Matt’s short-term rental listing is still active, so he may still be renting the home as a vacation destination while he waits to see if he gets any takers on buying the property.

Despite all the changes at Roloff Farms, pumpkin season is still happening this year. As posted on Roloff Farms’ official Instagram feed, “Pumpkin season is happening in just a few short months and we are already well into prep mode over here 👋”

“If you have never been out to the farm, we have a lot of really fun ideas up our sleeves for this year, so be sure to put it on the calendar! 🌻,” the caption reads.

Little People, Big World stars and exes Matt and Amy Roloff will be involved in this year’s Pumpkin Season on the farm

Matt’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, has been helping get the farm ready for its biggest month of the year, bringing in thousands of local and worldwide visitors every October.

And Jacob isn’t the only Roloff pitching in to make Pumpkin Season 2023 a success. Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, dubbed the “face of” Pumpkin Season, revealed that she’ll be on hand to greet visitors and dress up in various Halloween costumes, per usual.

During a recent video chat with her fans, Amy said, “If y’all are coming out, I mean, obviously I was a part of that, a lot of my kids were a part of making Pumpkin Season happen and everything, so, most likely I’ll probably be out there.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.