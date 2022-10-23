LPBW star Matt Roloff pulls north side of Roloff Farms off the market, shares plans for Roloff family home

Matt has pulled the north side of the farm off the market and is going to rent it like an Airbnb. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has decided he isn’t going to sell the north side of Roloff Farms after all.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt listed the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022 for a whopping $4 million.

Included with the sale of the north side of the farm was the Roloff family’s farmhouse, where Matt and his ex-wife Amy raised their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob.

Now, Matt has decided to switch gears and is going with a different business venture after networking with “interested parties,” calling it his “Plan B.”

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Matt began explaining to his 774,000 followers, “A few weeks ago I promised everyone a big news announcement.. so here goes….”

Matt went on to explain that big deals like the farm typically take longer to complete and don’t always come with a guaranteed sale. He shared that, unexpectedly, he came into contact with new business partners who got in his ear about changing directions with the property.

Matt Roloff pulls Roloff Farms off the market in exchange for short-term rentals

“I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” Matt announced in the caption.

Matt told his fans that in addition to running pumpkin season on the farm, which is currently underway and is the farm’s busiest season of the year, he’s been “scrambling” behind the scenes to get the farmhouse converted and refurnished. Currently, the farmhouse is custom-designed to accommodate little people and includes adaptations such as lowered kitchen countertops.

Perhaps surprisingly, Matt even mentioned, “Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.”

Matt’s post, which received over 24,000 likes, was flooded with thousands of comments from LPBW fans, many of whom felt he was making the wrong decision as far as the Roloff family is concerned.

LPBW fans slam Matt Roloff for not keeping farm in the family

One of Matt’s critics felt that the best decision he could have made was to keep it in the family to “settle down the drama train.” As LPBW viewers will remember, Matt negotiated selling the north side of the farm to his twin sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, to no avail. The failed negotiations caused a fallout among Matt and his kids.

“Could be a sign it’s [supposed] to stay in the family!” wrote another disgruntled critic who felt he should share the property with his family rather than offering it up to strangers.

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Another one of Matt’s disparagers found his idea “horrible” and called it a “sad day” that his grandkids won’t have the opportunity to grow up on the farm.

“Too bad you went outside the family, that would have been a great opportunity for the kids to pool together on,” read another comment from an LPBW fan who echoed the sentiment.

Zach has been the most outspoken of the Roloff children about his dad’s decision to give up the family’s heirloom. Replying to his dad’s IG post announcing he had listed the farm for sale, Zach accused Matt of manipulating his family members for money.

“This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain,” Zach wrote.

As Matt mentioned in his post’s caption, pricing hasn’t yet been established, and will be based on demand and season changes.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.