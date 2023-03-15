LPBW star Matt Roloff defends bromance with Chris Marek and says ex Amy is okay with it

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff says his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, is just fine with his relationship with her husband, Chris Marek.

It might appear awkward to some LPBW viewers, but Chris and Matt have formed a tight bromance.

Although Amy isn’t always thrilled about her ex-husband being so involved in her life, Chris doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal — and apparently, neither does Matt.

In a recent Instagram post, Matt shared a photo of his structure named Grandpa’s Cabin on Roloff Farms.

In the caption, he noted he was taking a break from construction on his and Caryn Chandler’s dream home to enjoy some bonding time with his buddies.

Matt and three of his guy friends — Ty, Bill, and Chris — stayed warm and cozy inside the cabin while the rain and snow fell outside.

In the comments section of the post, one of Matt’s followers wrote, “I bet Amy didn’t like it that much!”

Matt Roloff fires back at a LPBW viewer as he defends his bromance with Chris Marek

Matt responded, and according to him, Amy was the one who okayed the get-together, and she actually doesn’t have a problem with Chris hanging out with Matt. And he even threw in some compliments aimed at his ex-wife, Amy.

“@rebecca_weigel__ No? Why not?” Matt wrote. “It was her that I called to set it up. Amy’s a pretty secure and mature woman.”

Others weighed in on the comment thread, most of them supporting Matt’s reply.

LPBW viewers support Chris and Matt’s relationship

One of Matt’s followers told him, “@mattroloff it’s always a good thing if you can remain friendly , 40 years friends with my husbands ex ❤️.”

“Sometimes people just do better as friends. Kudos to you and Amy for moving on and being happy for each other,” expressed another fan in support of Matt and Chris’ relationship. “Pray you and kids can all come back together some day.”

Another LPBW fan noted that Amy is a “strong” woman who “laughs off” Chris and Matt’s bromance.

Is Matt and Chris’ relationship the real deal?

Matt and Caryn have joined Amy and Chris on more than one occasion to spend time together. Following their August 2021 nuptials, Chris and Amy joined Matt and Caryn in Arizona for some R&R.

Last year, the foursome posed for a photo alongside another couple for an outing. In the caption of the Instagram share, Matt scolded their naysayers, telling them, “Negative people please go away gracefully.”

However, LPBW viewers have accused TLC of staging the events for a storyline.

Clearly, LPBW viewers aren’t completely sold on the authenticity of it all — whether or not Matt and Chris’ relationship is genuine or if it’s all an act to attract LPBW viewers is up for debate.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.