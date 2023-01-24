LPBW star Amy Roloff visits family in Michigan to pay tribute to late mom Patricia Knight

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is enjoying some family time in her home state of Michigan as she remembers her late mom, Patricia Knight, on her would-be 90th birthday.

Amy, 60, made the 2,000+ mile trek from Oregon to Michigan to be with her father, Gordon Knight, her brother, cousins, and some college friends.

Amy shared some photos from her trip on Instagram in a series of posts.

In the first post, Amy and her family members snapped a group photo from a restaurant.

“I’m here. 🤗. I traveled to my home state of Michigan yesterday, which would have been my Mom’s 90th birthday, to visit family♥️,” Amy captioned the share.

“Having dinner at Sessions in Ann Arbor with my Dad, cousin and brother. It’s good to be ‘home’ to visit with family. ♥️” she added.

In another post shared over the weekend, Amy posed alongside two of her friends from college as the trio met up for a last-minute get-together to reminisce and enjoy each other’s company.

On Monday, Amy shared another group shot, where she knelt and posed next to her dad, Gordon, and seven other family members.

“Family. ♥️ Michigan 🤗 Love coming back…” read the accompanying caption.

Amy’s mom, Patricia, passed away in 2019 at the age of 86. At the time, Amy released a statement to People, saying, “I am so sad about my mom’s passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. … Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day.”

Patricia and Gordon had been married for nearly 67 years at the time of her passing.

Amy’s father, Gordon, 94, is still alive and well. Although he faced some health issues in the summer of 2021, he was able to make it to Amy and Chris Marek’s August 2021 nuptials and walk his daughter down the aisle.

Amy loves Michigan but has rebuilt her life in Oregon

Amy often visits Michigan, where she was raised by Patricia and Gordon, alongside her siblings. These days, Amy has found happiness again in Hillsboro, Oregon, where she resides with her husband, Chris.

After Amy sold her portion of the farm back to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, she and Chris bought their first home together. As Little People, Big World viewers watched in recent seasons, Amy and Chris initially butted heads when it came to meshing their lives into one.

Chris tends to be tidier and more concerned with organization, and even gave Amy an ultimatum before he agreed to move in with her and tie the knot. Chris wanted everything organized to make room for his things and didn’t want to set their wedding date until Amy cleaned up her act.

As LPBW viewers now know, Amy and Chris have found a way to live in harmony — the couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this year.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.