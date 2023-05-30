LPBW star Amy Roloff teases moving to Battle Ground near Zach and Tori

Could Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff be heading north to live closer to Zach and Tori?

Amy recently hinted that she and her husband, Chris Marek, want to move, and if things pan out, she could be living in close proximity to her son Zach and his family.

During a live video with her BFF Lisa Dixon, Amy answered a question from a fan who asked whether she would consider moving to Battle Ground, Washington, where her son Zach and his wife Tori live with their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Amy responded, “You know what? I don’t know if it was last year we were talking about it… this house that we’re in, we like the house, the backyard.”

“For a neighborhood home, this is a great house. Chris and I like where we live,” Amy said of her and Chris’ home, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon, about 15 minutes from Roloff Farms, where she previously lived for over 30 years.

Amy continued, “The neighborhood’s good, but I miss not having space. I really do. I miss not having space. And so, you know, if we do move or if we’re able to find something that we can afford, we would like to find something with a little more space. Now, where that is, I don’t know.”

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff says Tori is helping her look for homes in Battle Ground, Washington

Amy added that she and Chris are “kind of looking” to move, and it could be near Battle Ground, thanks to some prompting from her daughter-in-law.

“Tori has shown me a couple places. I’m like, ‘Yeah, wow,'” Amy said, sounding as though she was impressed with the real estate in the area.

Admittedly, Amy says the thought of moving is stressful, adding that having her kids living spread apart plays a big part in her decision too.

Amy and her husband Chris Marek hope to move somewhere with more property

Amy has talked about moving previously. In March 2023, as Monsters and Critics reported, Amy told her fans that she and Chris had their sights set on a property, only to find out it went under contract before they even got a chance to view it.

Last year during an Instagram Q&A, Amy told her 1.5 million followers that she and Chris would like to move somewhere with more property and a bigger yard “in a couple more years.”

Understandably, Amy is looking to live somewhere where she can spread out. After living on more than 100 acres for the majority of her life on Roloff Farms, Amy grew accustomed to having access to more land. She and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, shared the family farmhouse where they raised their four children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob.

When she and Matt divorced, Amy remained in the farmhouse — living just 500 feet from her ex — until she found a home to call her own. In 2019, Amy sold her portion of the farm back to Matt, and she and Chris moved into their current home.

Until she plans her next move, Amy and Chris’ current home boasts four bedrooms, with plenty of room to host her kids and grandkids for visits.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.