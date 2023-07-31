LPBW star Amy Roloff suffers minor accident while on vacation with Chris Marek — Here’s what happened

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff enjoyed a trip to her home state of Michigan recently, but unfortunately, it wasn’t all fun and games.

Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, are making the most of their summer, spending time with loved ones and doing some traveling.

Earlier this month, the couple left Oregon behind as they paid a visit to Amy’s home state of Michigan.

While Chris has already headed solo back to Oregon, Amy stayed behind in Michigan to do a little bit more exploring before joining her husband back home.

Amy has been updating her millions of fans and followers in her Instagram Stories, sharing photos and videos of her adventures.

While filming herself, many of Amy’s fans noticed that she’s been sporting a fuller-than-usual bottom lip, as it appeared red and swollen.

Apparently, Amy has been getting a lot of DMs about her lip because she took a moment during her trip to address why it looked different than usual.

Amy Roloff addresses her mouth injury after Little People, Big World viewers took notice

The 60-year-old TLC star shared an up-close selfie with her explanation, posing from inside the cabin she’s staying in.

Amy wrote, “Ok, if y’all have noticed my bottom lip. Looks a whole lot better than about 3 days ago.”

Amy explained that she suffered a fall and was stung by bees on her bottom lip during her trip to Michigan. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Next, Amy explained what happened, and judging by her story, it could have been a lot worse.

“Took almost a face plant when I fell off a small retainer wall at the cabin,” Amy explained. “Instead of a few mosquitoes I found myself in the mist of doz bees while pulling weeds.”

Admittedly, Amy noted that she was lucky that she didn’t suffer a worse injury and added, “My teeth are ok (I think) and my lip will be ok. Thank you Lord.”

Amy is living her best life in her home state of Michigan

Amy didn’t let a swarm of stinging bees deter her from enjoying the rest of her trip, however. The mom of four continued to post some highlights from her getaway in her Stories.

In one photo, Amy and Chris posed in front of the water at Mackinac Island for a sweet couple’s snap. Amy recorded herself solo in another video as she explored Lake Superior.

Amy and Chris posed for some pics during their trip to her home state. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

In the caption, Amy jokingly referred to herself as “Wild Lake Woman” and added, “Love my home state.”

Amy was raised in Michigan and moved to Oregon when she married her now ex-husband, Matt Roloff. The TLC star lived in the farmhouse on Roloff Farms for nearly 30 years before purchasing her own home nearby following their divorce.

These days, Amy and Chris are still happily married and love adventuring together every chance they get, especially on Chris’ motorcycle, and often meet up with friends for their favorite activity, playing pickleball.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.