LPBW star Amy Roloff pulls an April Fools’ Day prank on her followers

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff had some fun with April Fools’ Day this year.

The 60-year-old TLC star took to social media over the weekend to play a prank on her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

In her Story on Saturday, Amy shared a photo of herself, her husband, Chris Marek, and some of their friends posing in the front yard of a home.

A “SOLD” sign was posted in the yard, and Amy lifted one leg and gave a thumbs up, looking excited in the photo. Some of Amy and Chris’ friends looked to be equally as excited too.

Amy captioned the image, “What? Florida bound Best neighborhood w/friends.”

On Sunday, Amy took to her Instagram Story once again, this time to explain why she shared the photo, which likely had her followers thinking she was leaving Oregon for The Sunshine State.

Amy Roloff plays an April Fools’ Day joke on LPBW fans

“Hey, hi, you guys!” Amy said as she recorded herself in her backyard, looking glammed up in a black velvet dress, full makeup, and some pretty pearl jewelry.

“Well, guess what? April Fools Day!” Amy exclaimed as she raised one arm in the air. “No, we are not moving to Florida.”

“We do know friends in Florida that we were visiting in February, and I thought, ‘How cool would that be?’ There was a ‘For Sale’ sign, and Florida would be a place I would go to, but, come on… my four kids and all of my grandkids are in the Pacific Northwest,” Amy explained.

She added, “So here is where we will stay… so, April Fools’ Day! No, we’re not moving to Florida!”

Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, plan to stay in Oregon near her family

Amy’s followers may have been shocked to believe she might be considering a move south, but not that she would be considering a move altogether.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amy told her fans and followers that eventually, she and Chris would like to move somewhere with a bigger yard and more property.

The lovebirds moved into their Oregon home together shortly after their August 2021 nuptials.

Last month, Amy explained that she and Chris are actively looking at homes but haven’t had much luck. They found the perfect home that had everything they were looking for, but as Amy explained, it went under contract before she had a chance to see it in person, leaving her and Chris feeling “bummed.”

As Amy mentioned, however, they’ll likely stay in Oregon due to her family all living so close.

Of Amy’s four children — Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob — two of them still live in Oregon, while two have moved north to Washington. Zach and Tori and their three children are loving their new life in Battle Ground, Washington, while Molly lives in Spokane, Washington, with her husband, Joel Silvius.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and his wife Audrey and their three children still live in Oregon, while Jacob, his wife Isabel, and their son Mateo live in the Beaver State, where Jacob is the sole Roloff child to work at Roloff Farms with his dad, Matt.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.