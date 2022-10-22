LPBW star Amy Roloff opens up about moving and her and Chris Marek’s career plans

Amy dished on her and Chris’ plans for the future. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World, star Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek still have plenty of plans for their personal and professional lives.

Over the weekend, Amy took to social media, where she encouraged her fans to “Ask away” during a Q&A session.

Amy received questions from curious fans about her future and her life with her husband of one year, Chris.

One question asked Amy to name something she’d never done but would like to. The 60-year-old TLC star revealed that she would like to take a “culinary / cooking class,” something that is a passion of Amy’s.

In addition to filming for LPBW, Amy also owns and operates Amy’s Roloff’s Little Kitchen, where she offers her customers recipes, apparel, fudge and coffee, cookbooks, and more. She often shares videos of herself cooking on Instagram and YouTube as well.

Amy is also a published author – she has penned two books so far – her memoir, A Little Me, and Short and Simple Family Recipes, containing 75 of her favorite dishes.

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff reveals career plans

As it turns out, Amy isn’t done writing books. When another fan asked whether she would be writing anymore, Amy divulged that she still had “two more ideas” up her sleeve.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy’s husband, Chris, is a realtor, and another curious fan wanted to know how his career is going. Amy shared, “He’s doing pretty good in real estate, considering what’s going on in our area in the housing market,” before teasing, “Moving to Portland area?”

Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek plan to move in a ‘couple more years’

Currently, Amy and Chris live in Hillsboro, Oregon, about 20 miles outside of Portland. When it comes to moving to another home with more property and a bigger yard, Amy revealed that she and Chris are open to the idea.

“Chris and I would love to… in a couple more years,” she shared.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Changing gears and answering some more lighthearted questions, Amy revealed that she gets into the Christmas spirit early and begins decorating for the season during the weekend of Thanksgiving, sharing a glimpse of her Christmas-themed table decor.

Amy gushes over her role as a grandmother, ‘Love them so much’

In another slide, a fan asked Amy what the best thing is about being a grandmother to her seven grandkids, Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, Radley, Mateo, and Josiah.

“Everything,” Amy answered. “I thought my heart overflowed with having 4 kids. Even more so having grandkids. Love them so much.”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy and her ex-husband Matt Roloff share four children: twin brothers Zach and Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff. Zach and his wife Tori share three children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, also share three children, Ember, Bode, and Radley, and Jacob and his wife, Isabel Roloff, are parents to their son, Mateo.

Amy surely has plenty going on to keep her busy and thankful these days.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.